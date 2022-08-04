Chaos in air traffic : These flights at Cologne/Bonn Airport are cancelled on Thursday

Flights are being cancelled again and again at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Cologne/Bonn The chaos at Cologne/Bonn Airport is easing slightly. Waiting times at security checkpoints have been significantly shorter recently. However, flights are still cancelled. We provide an overview.

The situation for passengers at Cologne/Bonn Airport has eased somewhat in recent days. The past weekend was chaos-free and the queue at the security checkpoint has been much shorter recently.

However, some flights are being cancelled and there may still be longer waiting times at the counters and security checks at Cologne/Bonn Airport at certain times. A fast lane is now unavailable. The airport administration therefore recommends arriving at the airport at least 2.5 hours before the scheduled departure time. Travellers should also check with the airlines beforehand about check-in times.

The following connections at Cologne/Bonn Airport have been cancelled on Thursday, 4 August 2022:

Departures

EW 080 to Munich (MUC), original departure at 7.15 a.m.

EW 8059 to Berlin (BER), original departure 8.35 a.m.

EW 966 to Pula (PUY), original departure 10.50 a.m.

EW 050 to Berlin (BER), original departure 2.30 p.m.

EW 754 to Vienna (VIE), original departure 6.05 p.m.

Arrivals

EW 8058 from Berlin (BER), original arrival 7.55 a.m.

EW 081 from Munich (MUC), original arrival 10.10 a.m.

EW 967 from Pula (PUY), original arrival 2.40 p.m.

EW 051 from Berlin (BER), original arrival 5.25 p.m.

EW 755 from Vienna (VIE), original arrival 9.45 p.m.

Further cancellations are to be expected in the coming days. In addition, numerous flights are delayed. An overview of all departure and arrival times can be found here.