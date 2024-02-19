Lufthansa strike These flights will be cancelled at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Tuesday
Service | Cologne/Bonn · Lufthansa ground staff are on strike at various airports in Germany on Tuesday. This also affects Cologne/Bonn Airport. These flights will be cancelled.
Under no circumstances should passengers on cancelled flights travel to the airport during the warning strike by Lufthansa ground staff on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. "Unfortunately, the rebooking counters will not be staffed due to the strike," the airline writes on its website. Passengers who are affected by flight cancellations due to strike will be informed by email or via the Lufthansa app.
There are free rebooking options available via lufthansa.com, the customer app and the Service Centre. Tickets for flights within Germany can also be converted into vouchers for rail travel.
The following connections for Tuesday 20 February at Cologne/Bonn Airport have been cancelled:
Departure Tuesday:
6.05 a.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1999 (cancelled)
9.10 a.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1973 (cancelled)
4.40 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1983 (cancelled)
5.55 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1985 (cancelled)
8.05 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1987 (cancelled)
9.20 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1991 (cancelled)
Arrival Tuesday
8.25 a.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1972 (cancelled)
3.55 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1982 (cancelled)
5.10 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1984 (cancelled)
7.25 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1986 (cancelled)
8.35 p.m., destination: Munich (MUC) LH 1990 (cancelled)
Lufthansa cancels almost all flights from DüsseldorfLufthansa cancels almost all flights from Düsseldorf
It is not only Cologne/Bonn Airport that is affected by the warning strike, passengers at Düsseldorf Airport will also have to adjust to a significantly reduced flight schedule. You can see which at Düsseldorf Airport have been cancelled here.
(ga/dpa)