More spending on toys These games are particularly popular in Bonn shops

Statistics

According to statistics published by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2021, about three-quarters of NRW households with children and young people spent an average of 60 euros per month on board games, puzzles, game consoles and the like. According to the State Statistical Office, the expenditure of these households has doubled since 2011, when it was 31 euros.

The average expenditure of all private households for toys had risen by 18 euros to 43 euros since 2011, according to a statement at the beginning of October. The state office says that the statistics are a random sample; the results for 2021 were extrapolated to 8.1 million NRW households (excluding the self-employed and farmers) based on records of 1588 households.