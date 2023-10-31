More spending on toys These games are particularly popular in Bonn shops
Beuel/Bonn · Statistics show that families in North Rhine-Westphalia spent twice as much money on toys, board games and the like in 2021 as they did in 2011. So what are the most popular toys in Bonn's toy shops right now?
According to recent statistics from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, three-quarters of families will have doubled their spending on games in 2021 compared to 2011. What trends are game and toy shops in Bonn observing right not?
"We are already noticing that individuals are more money-conscious," says Bianca Quadt, owner of the shop "Struck - schreiben - lesen - spielen" on Friedrich-Breuer-Straße in Beuel. Still, she says, revenue is positive. "That's also because there are fewer and fewer traders who have such a broad range of products as we do." After Puppenkönig, Knauber and Gutenberg Schreibwaren closed their doors for the last time in Bonn, Struck is one of the few shops where you can get stationery, toys and books, he said. "That's why many customers from the surrounding region come to us," says Bianca Quadt - for example from Bad Godesberg and the Rhein-Sieg district.
Many more small game publishers
Another thing the shop owner has noticed in recent years is that many small game publishers have developed and established themselves, competing with the big players with more and more new releases. "It used to be more or less only Ravensburger and Schmidt Spiele," she recalls. "Today there are many more game publishers." She says the industry has developed extremely well in terms of the range of products on offer. This also applies to the range of games for party players, who favour escape games, for example, and are always trying out new ones.
People in and around Bonn are still willing to spend a lot of money on games, in Bianca Quadt's experience. "If you go to the cinema for an evening with your family, you spend more money than if you buy a new game. And you can replay the game for nothing." Add to this the growing number of smart card games like "Cabo" that don't cost much but are still a lot of fun, she says.
Another thing that Struck does very well is birthday boxes. This involves a person who is having a birthday picking out a selection of things in the shop, which are then kept in a box for birthday guests to choose from to buy something for the party. "This makes it easier for parents to manage," reports Bianca Quadt. "And the children often have a blast looking around the shop to see what's available."
Board games are becoming more and more complex
"When it comes to board games, there is always a demand for more complex games," says Ulf Beyen, branch manager of the Ludus toy shop on Friedrichstraße. "People who play regularly have a clear idea and are looking for an alternative to "Settlers of Catan", for example." Party games or escape games with riddles also remain popular, he says. According to Beyen, the latter are now also available with music and sounds. Or even as radio plays. "When it comes to party games, 'Hitster' is in high demand right now, where you have to guess music titles and arrange them in chronological order," Beyen explains.
In the toy department, the branch manager has noticed an increasing interest in dolls as well as in juggling equipment. In addition, he says, there has been a positive development in prices, which had risen during the pandemic due to supply chain problems: "Things have returned to normal. We are seeing prices stagnating or coming down." The toy shop itself has changed its location and moved a few doors down on Friedrichstraße. The move has brought in more customers, Beyen says. "Tourists also find us better now," he says.
Console games
"Games that have just come out - that's the main reason people come to us," says Patricia Harwarth of the Bonn branch of the entertainment games chain Gamestop. At the moment this is the football simulation "Fifa". Looking at the numbers of pre-orders, the new Spiderman game for the Playstation, which will be released soon, will certainly also sell well. The hype around a new game usually only lasts a few months, explains colleague Diandra Piel: "There are so many new things coming out."
But there are still a few classics that have remained popular for years: the war game "Call of Duty", for example, or the "Mario Kart" series of games. The latter sells well even though it has been on the market for a while. It's a party game for several people, a classic," says Harwarth. In addition to games for consoles and computers, the shop also has promotional items for the various games. "Pokémon is trending, and people love anything to do with anime."
After the new opening in spring, the only toys available at the Puppenkönig in Bonn's city centre are Playmobil brand toys. So what do they sell a lot of there? "The classics are still popular: princesses, castles, knights, but also police and fire brigade," says managing director Stefan Hirsch. But the series have been carried over into the modern era. For example, Hirsch says there are more American influences today, such as "Swat" special forces in Playmobil design. The manager is satisfied with the shop's sales since it opened in March. And then there is also the Lego store on Poststraße with its colourful world of small plastic bricks.
(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig and Sascha Stienen / Translation: Jean Lennox)