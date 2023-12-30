As per TripAdvisor These might have been the best restaurants in Bonn 2023
Bonn · Thousands of restaurant guests leave reviews on TripAdvisor - and in doing so choose their favourite restaurants, including in Bonn. We look at the city's top restaurants in 2023 (as of December) and find out what it is that makes them so special.
It's not just fine dining and gourmet cuisine that feature at the top of the TripAdvisor tourism website. From Michelin recommendations to traditional cuisine and eateries with a rustic or bohemian ambience - the top places in the rankings are diverse. We spoke to people from the five most popular restaurants in Bonn and asked them what their secret is and why they are so popular with diners.
Mr & Mrs Humus
This eatery on Kaiser-Karl-Ring at the edge of Bonn's historic Altstadt looks like the well-kept dining room of a student flat share. The furnishings are simple yet charming. But Mr &Mrs Humus is not just frequented by students; young and old, work colleagues and tourists all fill all the tables in the early evening.
Mr & Mrs Humus is number one in TripAdvisor’s 2023 ranking of the best restaurants in Bonn. "It was like an accolade, because we are a relatively new restaurant. Of course, getting this recognition from customers means a lot to us," says restaurateur Alan Sido. But not much has changed in terms of day-to-day business or turnover. Business was already going very well after only a few months of opening in 2019. He and his wife picked up the idea for the restaurant concept, which is all about hummus, during their honeymoon in Israel. "You can get hummus everywhere these days, of course. But we see it as a main course, so to speak, and at the same time cover a niche in Bonn's gastronomic scene. It goes down particularly well with vegans." A high proportion of Middle Eastern cuisine is vegan and works well without meat substitutes.
On TripAdvisor, the restaurant has 5 stars with 116 reviews. On Google, there are over 1060 reviews and the average rating is 4.7 stars.
Redüttchen
The Bad Godesberg Redoute was built between 1790 and 1792 by order of Elector Max Franz and was a meeting place for celebrities, monarchs and politicians in the days when Bonn was the capital of West Germany. No less famous is the former garden house that belongs to it, which is now known as the Redüttchen. The restaurant takes second place in the Tripadvisor rankings, and it is also listed in the Michelin Guide and other renowned culinary guides. But the Redüttchen is not only about fine dining.
"For us, the informal atmosphere, coupled with the concept of fine dining, is the restaurant's flagship. Everyone should realise that high-quality cuisine is also possible in a casual, relaxed atmosphere," says head chef and Operations Manager Matthias Pietsch. "The guest is the centre of our attention and should feel comfortable." And the concept works: Pietsch has observed a colourful mix of guests at Redüttchen over the past six years.
The restaurant has 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, and more than 270 people have rated it so far. On Google, the rating is even better: 4.8 stars with 384 reviews.
Olive
Ioulianos Karamanis is the man who is always smiling. Always with his guests, always hard at work. He opened his Olive restaurant twelve years ago, and it came third in the TripAdvisor rankings for Bonn in 2023. His concept sounds simple, but in practice it is a Herculean task. "We pay a lot of attention to the quality of our ingredients. Everything, from bread and meat to desserts, is freshly prepared on site. That means we always have to keep an eye on everything." Karamanis swears by using exclusively olive oil in his dishes. Hence the name of the restaurant. In a few individual cases, however, sunflower oil is necessary, such as for deep-frying.
"We do the cooking here like in a traditional Greek household. I don't know what gourmet means. I cook the way my mum used to cook at home." He also reveals a secret for good Greek fish: "Always use fresh oil and don't deep-fry the fish, fry it in the pan." Karamanis has noticed that more and more tourists have been visiting his restaurant in recent years.
On TripAdvisor, the restaurant has an average rating of 4.5 stars with 814 reviews. It looks similar on Google: 4.4 stars on average from the 1847 reviews so far.
Eat Italian
Not far from the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell is the artfully furnished restaurant Eat Italian. In addition to the charmingly casual interior, one thing in particular catches the eye: the modest menu and the relatively limited opening hours. Eat Italian focuses on relatively few dishes and selected wines with great attention to detail - true to the motto "quality over quantity".
If you look at the ratings on the Google platform (an average of 4.8 stars with 379 reviews) and TripAdvisor (fourth place among the best restaurants in Bonn in 2023), guests seem to like the concept. "Definitely five stars. The menu is small but very fine and seems to change frequently," writes a woman who dined there in September.
Owner Shah Hosseini told GA in response to an enquiry that Eat Italian is working on a new concept for the new year. However, it is still unclear whether and in what form it will be realised. According to the reviews, the changing menu is one of the things that makes it special.
Strandhaus
Everyone in Bonn probably knows the Strandhaus in Bonn's Altstadt after 23 years of operation. Since it opened, the restaurant has set itself the goal of delighting its guests with fresh and seasonal cuisine. You’ll be lucky to book at table at short notice. You usually have to book several days to two weeks in advance. And since TripAdvisor became increasingly present in Bonn in 2012, "we've become very popular with international guests," says head chef Astrid Kuth. However, its international popularity is mainly due to the ratings from renowned restaurant guides.
In the 2023 rankings of the best restaurants in Bonn, the Strandhaus took fifth place with 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews. There is similar enthusiasm on Google with 4.8 stars out of 372 reviews. Time and again, terms such as "familiar atmosphere" or the friendliness of the restaurant stand out in the reviews. "The guests always end up with beaming faces and that's why we always have the right atmosphere. Good work then works itself out."
(Original text: Emre Koc; Translation: Jean Lennox)