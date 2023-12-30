As per TripAdvisor These might have been the best restaurants in Bonn 2023

Info

The ranking for the best restaurants on TripAdvisor is based on criteria such as being up-to-date, and the number and quality of reviews. This means that it is possible for a restaurant with 4.5 stars to be ranked higher with fewer reviews than similarly highly rated restaurants that differ significantly in terms of the number of reviews.

In its latest "Transparency Report 2023", the tourism portal reports that 4.4 per cent of the 30.2 million reviews worldwide turned out to be fake. According to the report, around 72 per cent of these are automatically deleted, compared to 66 per cent in 2021. According to the report, the website moderators also manually analysed 2.3 million reviews in 2022. Of these, 1.3 million were recognised as fake and were removed. kem