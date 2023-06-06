Films under the stars These open-air cinemas are in and around Bonn

On 23 May, the association Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg celebrated the premiere of the new open air cinema screen. The association had already applied for the community budget project "Bonn macht mit" in 2021. In the future, the new mobile cinema screen will bring films to places like the Bad Godesberg parks. It is not yet clear when and if the screen will be used for screenings this summer. Up-to-date information is available on the KuKuG e.V. website.