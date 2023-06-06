Films under the stars These open-air cinemas are in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · Going to the movies when the weather is nice? No problem, even in the fresh air, at the open-air cinemas in and around Bonn. Here is an overview of this year's events.
As outdoor temperatures rise, soon only true film buffs will want to sit down in a dark room to stare at a screen for hours. If you want to enjoy a good movie while spending time outdoors, an open-air or drive-in cinema is the place to go.
Filmnächte in Bonn (Bonn film nights)
In recent years, the Bonner Kinemathek, which is part of the Kino in der Brotfabrik, has organised the Bonn Filmnächte in cooperation with the Freibad-Freunde Friesdorf and the Bundeskunsthalle. The film nights will take place again in 2023. A programme has not yet been published.
- Dates: 25 August to 9 September (Bundeskunsthalle), 29 and 30 July, 5 and 6 August (Freibad Friesdorf).
- Venue: Friesdorf outdoor pool, Margaretenstraße 14, 53175 Bonn / roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn.
- Tickets: not yet available
International Silent Film Festival
For the 39th time, the most popular silent film festival in Europe will take place in Bonn. From 10 to 20 August 2023, restored classics and exotic rarities will be shown in the arcade courtyard of Bonn University. The soundtrack to the historic moving images will not come from a surround system, but from live musicians.
- Date: from Thursday, 10 August to Sunday, 20 August
- Venue: University of Bonn, Am Hof 1, 53113 Bonn
- Tickets: Performances in the Arkardenhof are free of charge, reservations are not possible.
Bonn Live Open Air Kino
The Bonn Live Open Air Kino will take place for the second time this year. On the Rhine terrace of the Ameron Hotel Königshof, viewers can enjoy films directly on the Rhine at sunset. Last year's screenings included Dune, Forrest Gump and Der Junge muss an die frische Luft. This year's programme is not yet fixed.
- Date: 18 to 25 August
- Venue: Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof, Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn
- Tickets: Online in advance or at the box office, reservations via 02232 792170
- Contact: via contact form here.
Open Air Cinema at the Rheinauhafen in Cologne
In summer, the stairway to the Köln Marina in the Rheinaufhafen harbour is transformed into a special event location. In addition to open-air film experiences, arthouse, alternative content and special events such as comedy shows also take place there. Admission is always from 7 pm. The films start when it is dark enough, currently around 9.45 pm according to the organisers.
- Date: from Thursday, 1 June
- Venue: Sion Summer Cinema, Harry-Blum-Platz 1, 50678 Cologne
- Tickets: available from eleven euros through the festival's own shop
- Contact: kontakt@bay-cologne.de
- Further information can be found here
Drive-in cinema in Cologne-Porz
The drive-in cinema in Cologne-Porz becomes an open-air cinema, especially in a convertible. A variety of films are shown on a 15-metre high and 36-metre wide screen all year round. There is room for up to 1000 cars for both the latest films and old classics.
- Date: several times a week
- Venue: Drive In Autokino Köln Porz, Rudolf-Diesel-Strasse 36, 51149 Cologne
- Tickets: from eleven euros, for ticket booking questions: support@kinotickets.online or 0421 40892919
- Contact: kontakt-ak-k@autokino-deutschland.de
Zoom Cinema Brühl
The Zoom Kino Brühl is a regular cinema for most of the year. However, since 1986, films have also been shown every summer in the inner courtyard of the Brühl town hall. Unlike many open-air cinemas, the screenings also take place in bad weather. If you still want to come, please remember to bring weatherproof clothing, as umbrellas are not allowed. Films start when it is dark enough.
- Date: 3 to 19 August, Thursday to Saturday, admission from 8 pm
- Venue: Brühl Town Hall courtyard, Uhlstraße 3, 50321 Brühl
- Tickets: Online in advance or at the box office, reservations via 02232 792170
- Contact: info@zoomkino.de
- Further information can be found here.
Open Air Cinema in Bad Godesberg
On 23 May, the association Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg celebrated the premiere of the new open air cinema screen. The association had already applied for the community budget project "Bonn macht mit" in 2021. In the future, the new mobile cinema screen will bring films to places like the Bad Godesberg parks. It is not yet clear when and if the screen will be used for screenings this summer. Up-to-date information is available on the KuKuG e.V. website.
This is a list of open-air cinemas in Bonn and the region, which does not claim to be complete. Is something missing from the list? Send us your suggestions by e-mail to online@ga.de.