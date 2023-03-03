Sports training under open skies : These outdoor fitness courses are offered in Bonn

Outdoor fitness course from “Sport im Park”. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn/Region Spring is coming and in the Bonn city area there are many opportunities to participate in outdoor fitness and training programs. We provide an overview of where and when, both in Bonn and in the surrounding area.

For everyone who would like to train outdoors in Bonn and the region, here is a look at which outdoor courses are offered.

"Outdoor Gym": Several locations in Bonn.

Outdoor training with instruction is available at "Outdoor Gym". The courses can be booked online and start out at the “kleinen Theater Godesberg”, the Beuel Park and the amphitheater at the Japanese Garden, among other places. Starting at a monthly fee of 59 euros, “Outdoor Gym” offers its customers five courses designed for weight reduction, increasing strength and endurance, and body definition. For Bonn, the courses "Be Fit" and "Get Fit" as well as a running club can be found on the calendar on the website. For 48.79 euros a month there is also the possibility of a membership.

Contact and registration: on 0176 81470628 or by mail. Contacts can be found on the homepage.

"Original Bootcamp": Five locations in Bonn

The "Original Bootcamp" is available at five locations in Bonn: In the city center of Bonn at the “Baumschulwäldchen”, at the Sportpark Nord, at the Post Tower, at the Bad Godesberg Panorama Park and in Beuel on the right bank of the Rhine. All courses last eight weeks. Training takes place one to four times a week for one hour each time. The beginner-friendly "Stay Strong" program, which takes place once a week, costs 12.50 euros per course, or 100 euros for the full two months. Other courses can be found on the Original Bootcamp website. There are further offers in Cologne.

Contact and registration: 0221 48530112, post@original-bootcamp.com

Strength, yoga and cross-country running at “Parkletix"

"Versatile outdoor exercise" is the slogan of "Parkletix". The courses, which are taught at a total of five locations in Bonn, including the Rheinaue, Poppelsdorf, Beuel and Mondorf, can be paid for with the 3, 10 or 20-unit cards on offer. Three units cost 39 euros, a 10-unit card is available for 99 euros. Courses are offered with a focus on athletics and endurance, strength, yoga and cross running. There is also a fifth course, "BuggyBootcamp," designed primarily for mothers post-pregnancy, who have given birth at least eight weeks prior and have the okay from their doctor beforehand. More info is available on the Parkletix homepage.

Contact and registration: Via the homepage.

Body and soul: "Sportatelier Waldau"

“In synch with the saying 'Outdoors is the better indoors,' we train in nature and make the Kottenforst our training area," writes Susanne Didenhofen about her sports studio in the Waldau. With a total of 13 courses, there is something for everyone, from yoga to Zumba. A trial training session costs 15 euros; ten training sessions cost 140 euros. Individual training can also be booked for 70 euros per hour.

Address: An der Waldau 50a, 53127 Bonn, Germany

Contact and registration: 0228 2426 99 99, mail@sportatelier-waldau.de

"Sport in the Park" in front of the Bonn Opera House

"Sport in the Park" classes from the Stadtsportbund (sports assoc. organized by the city) in Bonn start in May and run through mid-September. More than 20 sports are offered at six locations, five days a week. The courses are free of charge and you can participate without registering in advance. The fitness trainers come from various clubs in the city and the university.

Address: Stadtsportbund Bonn e.V., Am Frankenbad 2, 53111 Bonn

Contact and registration: 0228 9654763, kontakt@ssb-bonn.de

"Sportbox" at the Bonn Opera House and the Post Tower.

Sportbox has been at the Bonn Opera House since 2020. Now there is another opportunity to do outdoor sports at the Post Tower. Using an app, participants can sign up for a workout in a digital calendar and book sports equipment free of charge for a certain period of time. This includes TRX bands, kettlebells, jump ropes, medicine balls and yoga mats. Short videos in the app explain how to use the Sportbox equipment. The power-box-shaped box is opened via Bluetooth.

Location: grassy area by the Bonn Opera House, lawn by the Post Tower.

Registration: Via the "SportBox" app from app and move.

„Calisthenics“ in the Rheinaue

„Calisthenics“: A workout that uses your own body weight and simple equipment to train your muscles outdoors. In the Rheinaue near the South Bridge, the manufacturer Playparc has set up a calisthenics station. The equipment combines the parallel bars, horizontal bar, hand-over-hand ladder and climbing bars. It offers the possibility to train the whole body, and includes pull-ups. In contrast to classic strength training, calisthenics is also intended to promote the interaction of all muscles and coordination skills.

Address: Rheinaue Bonn, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, near the "Bonn Rheinaue" bus stop and the Beethoven Monument.

The traditional way: jogging and cycling

You don't necessarily need a course for this, but you do need lots of self-motivation and running or cycling shoes. Running, jogging and cycling strengthen the immune system and keep the cardiovascular system fit. In Bonn and the surrounding region, many routes lead directly along or near the Rhine, for example in front of the dreamlike backdrop of the Siebengebirge or in the middle of the city along the picturesque Poppelsdorf Allee to the Rhine promenade. Those who like to run uphill can also jog along the Venusberg - via the Waldau to the Kottenforst. Mountain bikers also enjoy this route.

This is a listing that does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Can you think of any other outdoor sports activities? Send us an email at online@ga.de.