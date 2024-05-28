Leaf mining moth is on the retreat These pests have been causing problems for trees in Bonn
Bonn · The leaf mining moth seems to be on the retreat in Bonn. Instead, Dutch chestnut blight is now causing problems for the trees. An overview of the pest situation and the outlook for summer.
Looking back at the summer of 2022: the grass on Poppelsdorfer Allee was yellow in color, dust lingered in the hot air. The chestnut trees along the footpath and cycle path looked sickly and had already lost most of their leaves. The few leaves still hanging from the branches had brown spots. Only the temperature outside and the lack of chestnuts on the ground countered the impression that it was late fall. The reason for the sad spectacle was not only the persistent drought but also the leaf mining moth. This pest had been causing problems for the chestnut trees in Bonn for many years, interfering with the exchange of nutrients by damaging the vessels inside the plants. But there is some good news for Bonn's city trees this year, both in terms of the pest and the weather.
"The chestnut leaf miner population has been on the decline for several years," explains Dieter Fuchs, Head of the City of Bonn's Urban Greenery Department. Plant protection products or other protective measures are not necessary. In order to further contain the spread of the pest, the employees of the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery are working to remove the chestnut leaves in which the pests lay their eggs.
What’s hurting the trees right now
Looking at other tree species and their pest infestations, sooty bark disease on maples, Massaria disease on plane trees, oak processionary moths and ash dieback are currently the main issues. "However, we have been dealing with these for several years and so far this year they have not been more noticeable than in previous years," says Fuchs. The so-called Dutch chestnut blight is causing problems for the chestnut trees in Bonn.
The blight, which first appeared in the Netherlands, causes trees to die out in a similar way to the leaf miner by destroying water and nutrient transports. However, while the moths only damage the trees, a bacterial infestation is usually fatal in the long term. Some of the trees show bleeding spots, dark brown discoloration under the bark and cracks in the trunk and branches for many years. Others may simply die long after the infestation without any visible damage.
Two scenarios for the summer weather
Drought is another stress factor for the trees, but it is unlikely to play too great a role this year. "The spring months are crucial for growth and health," explains Fuchs. If sufficient water is available in the months from March to June, a tree can better survive a dry and hot summer. Due to the wet weather we have had, the water reserves are now sufficient down to the deeper soil layers. "We'll have to wait and see how long that lasts," says Fuchs.
What Bonn meteorologist Niklas Weise says
The weather models to date once again point to an above-average warm summer. However, the predicted average temperatures are now regularly exceeded due to climate change and do not necessarily imply an absolute heatwave for the summer, Weise qualifies.
Depending on how the general weather situation develops in the coming weeks, the Bonn-based expert sees two possible scenarios: "Either the current weather situation will continue, resulting in a summer with mixed weather and recurring rain showers, or the high pressure area will prevail with sunshine and warmer temperatures.”
Orig. text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: ck