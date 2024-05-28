Leaf mining moth is on the retreat These pests have been causing problems for trees in Bonn

Looking back at the summer of 2022: the grass on Poppelsdorfer Allee was yellow in color, dust lingered in the hot air. The chestnut trees along the footpath and cycle path looked sickly and had already lost most of their leaves. The few leaves still hanging from the branches had brown spots. Only the temperature outside and the lack of chestnuts on the ground countered the impression that it was late fall. The reason for the sad spectacle was not only the persistent drought but also the leaf mining moth. This pest had been causing problems for the chestnut trees in Bonn for many years, interfering with the exchange of nutrients by damaging the vessels inside the plants. But there is some good news for Bonn's city trees this year, both in terms of the pest and the weather.