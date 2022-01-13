Contacts and infected persons : These quarantine rules currently apply in NRW

Bonn It is not easy to keep track of the many Corona measures. We explain which rules apply to whom and when even vaccinated or recovered people may have to expect quarantine.

The number of Corona infections continues to rise, not least because of the rapidly spreading Omikron variant. Naturally, this also increases the number of those who become contacts - i.e. who have been close to an infected person for a longer period of time.

With almost 15,000 new infections in North Rhine-Westphalia within one day (as of 12 January) and the Omikron virus variant, the question arises: Do vaccinated people in NRW also have to be quarantined as contact persons? Before we explain the basic regulations from the Corona Protection Ordinance, we would like to point out that local health offices can deviate from these measures. This applies in particular in cases of suspected or proven infection with a so-called variant of concern, such as the Omikron mutation.

Who must be quarantined in NRW?

The quarantine obligation in North Rhine-Westphalia applies to the following persons:

Persons with Corona symptoms or a positive rapid test who are waiting for the result of their PCR test (if the result of the PCR test is negative, quarantine is over).

People whose PCR test result is positive

Persons living in the same household as a person who tested positive and who have not been immunised.

Whether an unvaccinated person who has had close personal contact with an infected person must go into quarantine is decided by the responsible public health department.

Who does not have to go into quarantine in NRW?

Basically, anyone who is fully immunised against the coronavirus or has recovered does not have to go into quarantine - even if the person lives in the same household as an infected person. However, if contact persons who have been vaccinated or have recovered show symptoms of illness within ten days, they are obliged to go into quarantine and be tested.

If vaccinated or recovered persons have had close contact with a person infected with a variant of concern (beta, gamma or Omikron), they must also expect quarantine.

How long does the quarantine last in NRW?

There is no general answer to this question. The following regulations apply according to the NRW Corona Test and Quarantine Ordinance in the version valid from 12 January:

Persons whose own PCR test is positive must remain in quarantine for 14 days. If there are no more symptoms of disease, they must present a negative rapid test on the last day of quarantine. If symptoms of disease continue to be present, the quarantine will automatically be extended until symptoms have been absent for a continuous period of 48 hours.

Those who have been fully vaccinated, or have recovered but still have a positive PCR test result, can end the quarantine after only five days - but only if there are no symptoms and a PCR test is negative.

For non-immunised persons who are in quarantine as members of the household of a person who has tested positive, quarantine ends after ten days - provided they have not developed any symptoms of the disease. If they have no symptoms of disease, quarantine can be ended after only five days by a negative PCR test or after seven days by a negative qualified rapid test.

The local health authority decides on the quarantine of contact persons who do not live in the same household as the infected person.

If the responsible health authority issues individual quarantine orders, these take precedence over the state-wide regulations of the NRW Quarantine Ordinance. This applies in particular to persons infected with a variant of the virus of concern and their contacts.

In individual cases, exceptions to the existing regulations are possible in consultation with the responsible public health department.

What happens if I do not adhere to the quarantine rules?

"Anyone who does not comply with the quarantine rules commits an administrative offence," explains the state government. This can result in a fine of up to 25,000 Euro.

How long are the quarantine rules valid for NRW?

The NRW Ministry of Health points out that an adjustment of the RKI recommendations on the so-called contact person management is expected by the beginning of next week. "This will set uniform national standards for dealing with vaccinated, recovered and boostered persons in the area of quarantine, among other things." A corresponding adaptation of the testing and quarantine ordinance of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia will follow.