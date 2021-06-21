Masks no longer compulsory outside : These relaxations apply throughout NRW from today

From Monday, masks no longer have to be worn outdoors in NRW. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Düsseldorf Further restrictions have been lifted across the state from today. Masks no longer have to be worn outdoors except at major events and in queues. The only exception is in Cologne.

The obligation to wear masks outdoors has mostly been lifted in North Rhine-Westphalia from Monday. Face coverings no longer have to be worn on school playgrounds and in outdoor areas at schools. This is provided for in the state's new Corona Protection Ordinance, which came into force on Monday. However, masks are still compulsory indoors, which means also in classrooms.

The city of Cologne with its one million inhabitants is the exception. Here, masks must still be worn in defined public areas up to and including 28 June, as decided by the city's crisis team.

The new state-wide regulations apply for incidence level 1. This corresponds to 0 to 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. All independent cities and districts in NRW are now at a stable level below the incidence rate of 35. Level 1 will also take effect for Hagen and Wuppertal from Monday.

The stable rates below 35 at municipal and national level also mean that tests and vaccination certificates are no longer required to visit indoor restaurants in all regions. In hotels, guest houses and youth hostels, however, a negative test is still required on arrival. The industry association Dehoga has already called for the general abolition of compulsory testing for guests in hotels and restaurants as a potentially huge alleviation.

The requirement to wear a mask continues to apply outdoors in queues and at large events with over 1,000 participants outside of the seated or standing area - and in places where municipalities order it. In closed rooms, masks must still be worn in principle, but if there is sufficient ventilation, the mask may be removed at fixed seats or standing places at educational, cultural, sporting and other events. Testing, social distancing and traceability are necessary for this.

There have also been further relaxations for the leisure and sports sector since Monday. Zoos can be visited without making an appointment and collecting contact details. For non-contact indoor sports, the minimum distancing rules can be waived with a negative test result. This means that courses such as Zumba or Pilates are now permitted with more participants and less spacing.