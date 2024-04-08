GA listed These restaurants in and around Bonn have asparagus on the menu
Bonn/Region · Asparagus fans are rejoicing. The new season has started. Restaurants in and around Bonn have put the popular shoots back on their menus. Our overview shows you which restaurants are serving asparagus.
Haus am Rhein
At Haus am Rhein, green asparagus is served with yellow tomatoes and gratinated veal saddle steak. At the "Spring Buffet", the green asparagus is served cold as a salad with herb vinaigrette. In the warm version, green and white asparagus are served with crayfish and diced salmon.
- Address: Elsa-Brändström-Strasse 74, 53227 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 465307, info@haus-am-rhein.de
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11.30am to 10pm and Sunday 11.30am to 3pm, Monday closed.
- Website: www.haus-am-rhein.de
Schumann's
At Schumann's, the popular spears come in three variations: as soup, with entrecôte, cheese and potato gratin and chimichurri, or with tortellini and fried prawns.
- Address: Weberstrasse 43, 53113 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 222 358, mail@schumanns-restaurant.de
- Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 12 noon to 11 pm
- Website: www.schumanns-restaurant.de
Rheinaue Park Restaurant
At the Rheinaue Park Restaurant, you get asparagus in beef broth or with marinated salmon fillet as an asparagus and pea salad.
- Address: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 374030, parkrestaurant@rheinaue.de
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 noon to 4:30 pm and 6 - 9:30 pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 12 noon
- Website: www.rheinaue.de
Steinheuer's "Zur Alten Post" Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
This Michelin-starred restaurant offers two different set meals with either four, five or six courses, and right now they all have asparagus in them, of course. In the "Blüten" (blossoms) menu, the vegetable is served with Arctic char and smoked eel, while in the "Wurzeln" (roots) menu, Pertui's asparagus comes with lobster.
- Address: Landskroner Str. 110, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- Contact: 02641 94860, info@steinheuers.de
- Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday 6:30 to 9:30 pm Sunday also from 12 noon to 1:30 pm
- Website: www.steinheuers.de
Landgasthof Poststuben in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
Asparagus is also on the menu at the Landgasthof Poststuben next door. The green shoots are served as a cream soup with Arctic char filet, while the spring menu features asparagus with filet of veal, sauce Bernaise and Dauphinoise potatoes. For vegetarians there’s asparagus served with risotto, braised tomato and burrata.
- Address: Landskroner Str. 110, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- Contact: 02641 94860, info@steinheuers.de
- Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday 12noon to 2 pm and 8 to 20 pm
- Website: www.steinheuers.de
Köhlz Bornheim
The Köhlz family restaurant in Bornheim has been around since 1919, and it’s now asparagus season.
- Address: Martinstr. 63, 53332 Bornheim-Merten
- Contact: 02227 4170, info@koehlz.de and reservierung@koehlz.de
- Opening hours: from 5 April Friday and Saturday 6 to 10 pm
- Website: www.koehlz.de
Chaka's Bornheim
Chaka's restaurant in Bornheim has an extensive asparagus menu. The vegetable is served with a choice of buttered potatoes, ham, chicken breast, rump steak or schnitzel. All asparagus dishes contain 300 grams of the vegetable and can be ordered to go.
- Address: Beethovenstr. 26, 53332 Bornheim
- Contact: 02227 82707
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 pm, Sunday from 11:30 am to 2 pm and from 5 – 9 pm
- Website: www.chakas-restaurant.de
Weinhaus am Rhein in Niederdollendorf
Nestled among olive and oleander trees, the Weinhaus am Rhein offers wines and traditional dishes and there are five items on the seasonal asparagus menu: Asparagus with boiled ham, pork schnitzel, rump steak, salmon fillet or in an herb crêpe. With the exception of the herb crêpe, the spears come with sauce hollandaise sauce and potatoes.
- Address: Rheinufer 100, 53639 Königswinter
- Contact: 02223 299 393, info@weinhaus-am-rhein.de
- Opening hours: Kitchen open daily from 12 noon to 9 pm, closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- Website: www.weinhaus-am-rhein.de