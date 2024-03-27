Michelin Guide 2024 These restaurants in and around Bonn have been awarded Michelin stars
Bonn · The award is a distinction: the Michelin Guide has awarded stars to 52 restaurants in North Rhine-Westphalia. Among them are restaurants in and around Bonn. There is also a surprise in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.
The Guide Michelin has awarded a total of 52 top restaurants in North Rhine-Westphalia one or two stars for the year 2024. In the new ranking presented on Tuesday, three restaurants were awarded two stars each. A further 49 have been awarded one star. This means that the number of top-class restaurants in NRW has fallen slightly compared to 2023, when 56 restaurants were awarded one or two stars.
There has been some movement among the one-star restaurants. Newcomers include "Jae" and "Zwanzig23 by Lukas Jakobi" in Düsseldorf and "Le Moissonnier Bistro" in Cologne. The long-standing two-star restaurant "Le Moissonnier" in Cologne closed only last year. "With a new, sophisticated bistro concept", it has now been awarded another star, according to the Michelin Guide.
Restaurants in and around Bonn receive Michelin stars
Once again this year, several restaurants in Bonn and the surrounding region have been awarded Michelin stars. "Halbedel's Gasthaus" in Bad Godesberg has held its star for more than 40 years. The "Yunico" in the Kameha Grand Hotel on the Bonner Bogen is also once again listed among the one-star restaurants.
In Niederkassel, "Clostermanns Hof - Le Gourmet" remains listed with one star. There are no big surprises in Euskirchen either. Here, "Bembergs Häuschen" in the former Flamersheim Castle estate has once again been awarded a star.
Ahr restaurateur Steinheuer defends his two stars
In Rhineland-Palatinate, a total of five restaurants have defended their three or two Michelin stars. The "schanz.restaurant." in Piesport and the "Waldhotel Sonnora" in Dreis - both in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district - are listed as three-star restaurants. The "Purs" in Andernach, the "L.A. Jordan" in Deidesheim and the "Steinheuers Restaurant Zur Alten Post" in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler defended their two stars.
"Yoso" in Andernach and "St. Laurentiushof - Schockes Küche" in Birkweiler (Südliche Weinstraße) as well as the "Meisenheimer Hof" in Meisenheim (Bad Kreuznach district) and "Restaurant Brogsitter - Historisches Gasthaus Sanct Peter" in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler were newly honoured with a star. "Restaurant Brogsitter" closed for two years after the flood disaster in 2021. The restaurant had previously received one star for three consecutive years. The "irori" in Neustadt an der Weinstraße also received a star. There are now a total of 23 one-star restaurants in Rhineland-Palatinate. Three restaurants were stripped of their stars.
More stars for NRW
Overall, North Rhine-Westphalia has top-class cuisine in all regions. The restaurant guide praised German gastronomy accordingly. "It is thanks to their perseverance, their wealth of ideas and their tireless drive that the gastronomy throughout the state continues to be of a consistently high standard," explained the team of test eaters.
"Vendôme" in Bergisch Gladbach, "Ox & Klee" in Cologne and "Coeur D'Artichaut" in Münster remain in the league of two-star establishments. NRW has not had a world-class restaurant with three stars since 2022. At that time, the "Vendôme" had to relinquish its long-held third star.
In Cologne, "astrein", "La Cuisine Rademacher", "La Société", "maiBeck" and the restaurant "Zur Tant", among others, can boast one star. Cologne has a total of twelve starred restaurants. Düsseldorf has nine. In Münster and Essen, you can dine at star level in three restaurants each. Aachen, Bonn und Dortmund each have two top-class establishments. Schmallenberg, Erkelenz, Haltern am See, Detmold and Paderborn have also been cooking to the highest standards for years.
Finally, three well-known NRW television chefs have retained their awards: Nelson Müller's "Schote" in Essen and the restaurants "Goldener Anker" by Björn Freitag and "Rosin" by Frank Rosin in Dorsten.
