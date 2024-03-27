Michelin Guide 2024 These restaurants in and around Bonn have been awarded Michelin stars

"Yoso" in Andernach and "St. Laurentiushof - Schockes Küche" in Birkweiler (Südliche Weinstraße) as well as the "Meisenheimer Hof" in Meisenheim (Bad Kreuznach district) and "Restaurant Brogsitter - Historisches Gasthaus Sanct Peter" in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler were newly honoured with a star. "Restaurant Brogsitter" closed for two years after the flood disaster in 2021. The restaurant had previously received one star for three consecutive years. The "irori" in Neustadt an der Weinstraße also received a star. There are now a total of 23 one-star restaurants in Rhineland-Palatinate. Three restaurants were stripped of their stars.