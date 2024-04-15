GA listed These restaurants in Bonn offer lunch specials

Bonn · Whether it's home-cooked food, burgers, fresh salads or Königsberger Klopse (a German meatball dish) – here are some of the places in Bonn that offer lunch specials.

Pendel Bistro

Pendel Bistro has been in Bonn since 1976. It has been located on Friedensplatz since 2010. In addition to breakfast, the bistro offers a weekly changing lunch menu, and between 11:30 am and 5 pm, guests can choose between two dishes. The first menu costs €9.50 and the second €10.90. At least one of the dishes is vegetarian.

La Cigale

The French wine bistro La Cigale in Bonn’s city centre also has a separate lunch menu that changes regularly.

Gasthaus im Stiefel

If you like a rustic atmosphere for lunch, then Gasthaus im Stiefel is the place to be. The restaurant offers a lunch special every day from 12 noon to 3pm. The weekly menu is available online. The lunch menu costs €9.50 and €11.50 including soup of the day or salad.

Bistro Eselchen

Located in the heart of Duisdorf since 2009, Starting at 12 noon Bistro Eselchen serves breakfast and cakes as well as a hot lunch menu that changes daily. The dishes cost between €11.90 and €15.90, depending on what is on offer. Food is served until it is sold out. The lunch menu is available online.

Hans im Glück

The "Hans im Glück" burger restaurant now has three locations in Bonn. In addition to the branches at Friedensplatz and in Poppelsdorf, there is also a burger grill in Beuel. As well as classic burgers, Hans im Glück serves vegetarian and vegan burgers. Guests can enjoy the lunch menu until 5pm. It includes a burger with a choice of side dish, one cold and one hot drink for the price of the chosen burger plus €9.50.

  • Addresses:

- Friedensplatz 14, 53111 Bonn; Phone. 0228 / 98 14 07 59

- Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 28, 53225 Bonn; Tel. 0228 / 42 24 60 82

- Clemens-August-Strasse 9, 53115 Bonn; Tel. 0228 / 94 80 4000

Gasthaus Nolden

Gasthaus Nolden offers regional specialities from around Germany. This also applies to the lunch menu, which can be ordered between 11:30am and 2pm. The menu changes daily. Lunch costs €11.50 and can be ordered to take away.

Café Spitz

Café Spitz in Bonn's city centre is not only a great place for coffee and cake, but also for savoury dishes. From 11:30am to 3pm there is a lunch special that changes daily. The menu is posted on the website. Lunch starts at €9.50 and includes the dessert of the day.

Rohmühle

Lunch at the Rohmühle in Beuel starts at €11. Guests can enjoy dishes such as flammkuchen, pasta or salads with a view of the Rhine. The menu changes weekly and is seasonal and made with regional produce.

Café von&zu

From Monday to Friday, Café von&zu also offers a special lunch menu. Curries, pizzas and salads are on offer from €8.80. The menu includes many international dishes based on original Indian. Algerian and Persian recipes.

Recommended by GA readers:

- Restaurant Sander, Maximilianstrasse 15, 53111 Bonn, 0228 76 38 69 90, www.sander-restaurant.com

This is a list of restaurants in Bonn that offer lunch specials. It is neither exhaustive nor ranked. The order is arbitrary. Is there a place missing from the list that offers a special lunch menu? Send us your suggestions by e-mail to online@ga.de.

