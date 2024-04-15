GA listed These restaurants in Bonn offer lunch specials
Bonn · Whether it's home-cooked food, burgers, fresh salads or Königsberger Klopse (a German meatball dish) – here are some of the places in Bonn that offer lunch specials.
Pendel Bistro
Pendel Bistro has been in Bonn since 1976. It has been located on Friedensplatz since 2010. In addition to breakfast, the bistro offers a weekly changing lunch menu, and between 11:30 am and 5 pm, guests can choose between two dishes. The first menu costs €9.50 and the second €10.90. At least one of the dishes is vegetarian.
- Address: Friedensplatz 12, 53111 Bonn, www.cafe-bistro-pendel.de
- Contact: 0228 / 97 66 064, info@cafe-bistro-pendel.de
- Lunch: Monday to Saturday from 11.30am to 5pm, closed on public holidays.
La Cigale
The French wine bistro La Cigale in Bonn’s city centre also has a separate lunch menu that changes regularly.
- Address: Friedrichstrasse 18, 53111 Bonn, www.lacigale.de
- Contact: 0228 / 18 41 250, mail@lacigale.de
- Lunch: Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 3pm
Gasthaus im Stiefel
If you like a rustic atmosphere for lunch, then Gasthaus im Stiefel is the place to be. The restaurant offers a lunch special every day from 12 noon to 3pm. The weekly menu is available online. The lunch menu costs €9.50 and €11.50 including soup of the day or salad.
- Address: Bonngasse 30, 53111 Bonn, www.gasthausimstiefel.de
- Contact: 0228 / 69 65 96, info@gasthausimstiefel.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 3pm
Bistro Eselchen
Located in the heart of Duisdorf since 2009, Starting at 12 noon Bistro Eselchen serves breakfast and cakes as well as a hot lunch menu that changes daily. The dishes cost between €11.90 and €15.90, depending on what is on offer. Food is served until it is sold out. The lunch menu is available online.
- Address: Rochusstrasse 221, 53123 Bonn, www.bistro-eselchen.de
- Contact: 0228 / 96 21 49 77, info@bistro-eselchen.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 12 noon
Hans im Glück
The "Hans im Glück" burger restaurant now has three locations in Bonn. In addition to the branches at Friedensplatz and in Poppelsdorf, there is also a burger grill in Beuel. As well as classic burgers, Hans im Glück serves vegetarian and vegan burgers. Guests can enjoy the lunch menu until 5pm. It includes a burger with a choice of side dish, one cold and one hot drink for the price of the chosen burger plus €9.50.
- Addresses:
- Friedensplatz 14, 53111 Bonn; Phone. 0228 / 98 14 07 59
- Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 28, 53225 Bonn; Tel. 0228 / 42 24 60 82
- Clemens-August-Strasse 9, 53115 Bonn; Tel. 0228 / 94 80 4000
- Contact: hansimglueck-burgergrill.de
- Lunch: Daily until 5 pm
Gasthaus Nolden
Gasthaus Nolden offers regional specialities from around Germany. This also applies to the lunch menu, which can be ordered between 11:30am and 2pm. The menu changes daily. Lunch costs €11.50 and can be ordered to take away.
- Address: Magdalenenstraße 33, 53121 Bonn, www.gasthaus-nolden.de
- Contact: Phone. 0228/62 33 04, kontakt@gasthaus-nolden.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 2pm
Café Spitz
Café Spitz in Bonn's city centre is not only a great place for coffee and cake, but also for savoury dishes. From 11:30am to 3pm there is a lunch special that changes daily. The menu is posted on the website. Lunch starts at €9.50 and includes the dessert of the day.
- Address: Sterntorbrücke 10, 53111 Bonn, www.spitz-bonn.de
- Contact: 0228 / 69 74 30, kontakt@spitz-bonn.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 3pm
Rohmühle
Lunch at the Rohmühle in Beuel starts at €11. Guests can enjoy dishes such as flammkuchen, pasta or salads with a view of the Rhine. The menu changes weekly and is seasonal and made with regional produce.
- Address: Rheinwerkallee 3, 53227 Bonn, www.rohmuehle.com
- Contact: 0228 / 410 07 07, info@rohmuehle.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 3 pm, closed on holidays
Café von&zu
From Monday to Friday, Café von&zu also offers a special lunch menu. Curries, pizzas and salads are on offer from €8.80. The menu includes many international dishes based on original Indian. Algerian and Persian recipes.
- Address: Bonner Talweg 77, 53113 Bonn, vonundzu-bonn.de
- Contact: 0228 / 410 76 76 7, info@vonundzu-bonn.de
- Lunch: Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 3pm.
Recommended by GA readers:
- Restaurant Sander, Maximilianstrasse 15, 53111 Bonn, 0228 76 38 69 90, www.sander-restaurant.com
This is a list of restaurants in Bonn that offer lunch specials. It is neither exhaustive nor ranked. The order is arbitrary. Is there a place missing from the list that offers a special lunch menu? Send us your suggestions by e-mail to online@ga.de.