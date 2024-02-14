Traditional cuisine These restaurants serve fish dishes on Ash Wednesday
Bonn · Traditionally, the end of Germany’s carnival season and the beginning of Lent is marked with a fish dinner on Ash Wednesday. This is where you can join in the tradition.
Bundeshäuschen Bonn
The Bundeshäuschen on the banks of the Rhine in Oberkassel is surrounded by footpaths and cycle paths. For a two-week period fish is now on the menu. On Ash Wednesday itself, there is a traditional fish dinner where various specialities are served.
Where: Oberkasseler Ufer 4, 53227 Bonn
When: 7 February to 18 February
Website: https://www.bundeshaeuschen.de/
Schützenhof Bonn
Schützenhof Bonn serves up an extensive buffet on Ash Wednesday. Smoked brown trout, redfish fillet, matjes bites and lobster cream soup are just some of the many specialities that fish lovers will enjoy.
Where: Schützenhof Bonn, Hohe Straße 36, 53113 Bonn
When: 14 February, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: 34.50 euros per person
Website: https://www.schuetzenhof-bonn.de/
Gut Grossenbusch
Every year on Ash Wednesday, Gut Grossenbusch organises a fish buffet. It is divided into three courses, each with four to six dishes. Highlights include fish specialities from the smokehouse, gilthead fillet on ratatouille and salmon on orange risotto.
Where: Gut Großenbusch GbR, Golf Course Bonn - St. Augustin, Konrad-Adenauer-Straße 100, 53757 Sankt Augustin
When: 14 February, from 6 pm
Cost: 46.50 euros per person
Restaurant Schneider Junior
Where: Restaurant Schneider Junior, Kölner Straße 112, 53840 Troisdorf
When: 14 February, from 12 noon to 15 February, 11 pm.
Uhrmacher's Restaurant
Uhrmacher's Restaurant has been serving fresh and seasonal cuisine at the Oberwinter marina for thirteen years. The restaurant is once again organising its traditional fish dinner on Ash Wednesday. Reservations are requested.
Where: Hauptstraße 118, 53424 Remagen Oberwinter
When: 14 February, from 5.30 pm
Website: https://restaurant-oberwinter.de/
El Dorado Bonn
Fish lovers will find everything their heart desires in the fish display cabinet at El Dorado. The Spanish restaurant serves fresh fish specialities such as sea bream, herring, flounder and salmon all year round. The award-winning wine list rounds off your meal.
Address: Wesselheidenweg 59, 53123 Bonn-Duisdorf
Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday 5.30 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.
Website: https://www.restaurant-eldorado.de/
Mares
Guests at Mares can enjoy Mediterranean dishes and fish specialities. From sea bass to sea bream and salmon to grilled octopus, there are numerous different fish dishes on offer.
Address: Koblenzer Straße 2, 53173 Bonn Bad Godesberg
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 12 to 10 pm, Sunday 2 to 10 pm.
