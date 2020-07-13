Coronavirus regulations in NRW : These rules now apply to parties and returning from holiday

Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), Minister of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia. Foto: dpa/Jonas Güttler

Düsseldorf The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is allowing more people to attend events together and at the same time is tightening quarantine regulations for people entering from risk areas. These are the changes:

At celebrations for special occasions such as weddings, up to 150 people may now be together, the NRW Health Ministry explained in Düsseldorf on Sunday. The same applies to funerals. On Sunday, the cabinet decided on changes for the Corona Protection Ordinance and Corona Travel Ordinance. Cultural and other events only need to present a hygiene concept for events with more than 300 participants. Previously, this was necessary for events with 100 or more participants.

According to the ministry, the limit for contact sports in sports halls will be increased from ten to 30 people. The permitted number of spectators will also be increased from 100 to 300.

In the case of travel entry from areas that the Robert Koch Institute classifies as risk areas, there will be fewer exceptions from the quarantine obligation. Employees from “critical infrastructures” who spend their summer holidays in such a region are no longer automatically exempted from the quarantine obligation, the ministry explained, but they would have to show a negative test. The same applies to visits to relatives in a risk area. The more freedoms become possible, the more important it is that infected people are detected as quickly as possible by testing and, if necessary, that contact restrictions are observed, explained NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU). Sufficient testing capacity is available for the tests.

“The continuing reduction in infection numbers throughout the state opens up smaller margins of manoeuvre, which we want to use responsibly for more freedom,” said Laumann. “But we must not forget: The pandemic is not over and we must continue to be very vigilant and responsible.” This was shown by the “hotspots” in certain regions. The amended Corona Protection Ordinance and the Corona Travel Ordinance will initially remain in force until 11 August.