Loops at an angle on the "Robotix" ride These seven novelties will be at Pützchens Markt 2024
Beuel · The city of Bonn has presented the new attractions for Puetzchens Markt 2024. The 655th edition of the popular funfair will feature more rollercoasters than ever before. All new features and dates at a glance.
One of the tasks of market manager Kathrin Krumbach and her team is to test the new rides for Pützchens Markt. Robotix", for example, offers loops at an angle. The ride turns in six different directions and rolls over at a height of up to ten metres. "I didn't go on it," says Krumbach at the presentation of the new rides in the town hall. "That's one hell of a ride!"
Preparations are underway for Bonn's Pützchens Markt funfair from 6 to 10 September 2024. "We're really looking forward to it starting again," says Ralf Bockshecker, Head of Citizens' Services for the City of Bonn. Visitors to the funfair, which is traditionally organised by the city administration, can look forward to seven new attractions, many fairground classics and four roller coasters. "Pützchens Markt is not just any large funfair," says Bockshecker, but a "high-quality funfair" that is recognised throughout Germany.
Through a mine at 80 kilometres per hour
"Höllenblitz", "Rock & Roller Coaster", "Feuer und Eis" and "Wilde Maus": according to the city, there haven't been this many rollercoasters at Pützchens Markt for a long time. While three of them are old favourites or even regulars, the indoor rollercoaster "Höllenblitz" is one of seven new attractions on the site. At 80 kilometres per hour, the 860-metre-long track takes you through the backdrop of an old mine - an adventure ride in the dark with deep chasms, bubbling lava, explosions and fog. According to the operator, the "Höllenblitz" is one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world.
How passengers become playthings
Daredevils become playballs on the "Playball" ride, which is also coming to Pützchen for the first time. The gondolas mounted on a rotating platform are lifted up and tilted during the course of the ride as they rotate on their own axis.
In the "Entertainer", funfair visitors can get a good shake - including water games, a laser show at night, fog and LED light effects. This ride is also making its debut in Pützchen, as is the family-friendly white water ride "Rio Rapidos Rafting". There are rapids on the 200 metre long ride, but no steep descents, as the town announces.
Fire alarm for younger guests
There are also two new rides: in "Fire Alarm", funfair fans have to overcome obstacles on four floors in the style of a fire drill. There are water and fire effects as well as a large slide at the end. The "Chaos Factory" consists of around 50 play stations: there are also numerous obstacles, from the washing line for people and ball games to treadmills and slides.
In addition to the new attractions, many popular fairground classics will once again be at the start on the market meadows. In total, around 500 shops will once again turn Pützchens Markt into an experience for young and old on an area of around 80,000 square metres. Among the 170 shops on the main site are 25 fairground rides, 13 children's rides, a ghost train, three fairground rides and three lottery booths. The traditional Pluutenmarkt will also be back in honour of the origins of the traditional funfair. The mobile "toilet for all" for people with severe physical disabilities will be used for the first time. According to market manager Krumbach, it will be located directly next to the Bavarian tent.
These popular classics will be back
The attractions that will once again be coming to Pützchen include the "Intoxx" rollover swing, the "Fortress Tower" freefall tower and the "Frisbee" circle swing. Classics such as the "Europa Ferris Wheel", the "Voodoo Jumper" ride, the "Nessy" giant swing and the "Octopussy" polyp will also be back.
The popular carnival band Die Räuber will once again be playing in the Bayern tent for the keg tapping on Friday at 3 pm. The programme will be opened by the music group Gulaschkapell. Mayor Katja Dörner will perform the traditional keg tapping ceremony and District Mayor Guido Pfeiffer will welcome the guests of honour.
Historical parade on the opening day
Ralf Birkner, head of the Beuel district administration office, referred to the parade on the opening day from 1.30 pm, which is being organised for the twelfth time with the Friends of Pützchens Markt and the showmen: "The parade with the flag delegations of the showmen, many historical floats, the Beuel clubs and four music groups has long been a fixed part of Pützchens Markt and an important date in the festival calendar of our district. It is also a particular highlight for families to get them in the mood for the festival."
Sunday starts at 10 a.m. with the festival service in the Bayern-Festhalle. The Rhenish Evening on the Sunday of the fair at 6 pm and the After-Job-Party on the Monday of the fair at 6 pm are organised by private organisers.
Original text: Sascha Stienen
Translation: Mareike Graepel