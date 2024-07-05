Loops at an angle on the "Robotix" ride These seven novelties will be at Pützchens Markt 2024

In addition to the new attractions, many popular fairground classics will once again be at the start on the market meadows. In total, around 500 shops will once again turn Pützchens Markt into an experience for young and old on an area of around 80,000 square metres. Among the 170 shops on the main site are 25 fairground rides, 13 children's rides, a ghost train, three fairground rides and three lottery booths. The traditional Pluutenmarkt will also be back in honour of the origins of the traditional funfair. The mobile "toilet for all" for people with severe physical disabilities will be used for the first time. According to market manager Krumbach, it will be located directly next to the Bavarian tent.