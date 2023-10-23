Saint Martin These St. Martin's processions are happening in around Bonn this year
Bonn/Region · In the cold season, a number of St. Martin's processions traditionally pass through Bonn and the surrounding region. Here is an overview of what you can expect in 2023.
The 11 November is St. Martin's Day, the feast of St. Martin of Tours. As usual, there will be many processions in and around Bonn this year. Hers is an overview of events in the different parts of Bonn, in the Rhine-Sieg district, in the Neuwied district and in the Ahrweiler region in 2023. The list will be continuously updated by the editorial team.
St. Martin's processions 2023 in Bonn
The big St. Martin's procession in the city centre of Bonn will take place as usual. On Monday, 6 November between 5 and 7 p.m., children will parade through Bonn's city centre with their colourful lanterns. They will be accompanied by several marching bands. The procession is organised by the Catholic parish of St. Martin. The procession will begin at 4.30 pm in front of the illuminated cathedral. It will start on Münsterplatz and return there via Remigiusstrasse, Acherstrasse and Dreieck. Passing the post office, the route will then continue along Windeckstraße and Bottlerplatz to Sternstraße. The St. Martin's bonfire will be lit on the market square.
These other processions will take place this year:
- Auerberg: Sunday, 12 November, 5 p.m. (Start: schoolyard of the Hedwig School, An der Josefshöhe 1).
- Buschdorf: Friday, 3 November, 6 p.m. (Start: Von-den-Driesch-Straße)
- Dottendorf: Monday, 13 November, 5.30 p.m. (line-up: Montessori school)
- Dransdorf: Tuesday, 7 November, 6 p.m. (Start: Kettelerschule)
- Endenich: Tuesday, 7 November, 6 p.m. (start: Magdalenenstraße)
- Graurheindorf: Saturday, 4 November, 5 p.m. (Start: Magarethenplatz)
- Ippendorf: Tuesday, 7 November, 6 p.m. (Start: Im Blumengarten)
- Kessenich: Friday, 10 November, 5.30 pm
- Poppelsdorf: Wednesday, 15 November, 5.45 p.m.
- Pützchen: Thursday, 9 November, 5.30 p.m.
- Röttgen: Tuesday, 7 November, 5.30 p.m. (Start: Herzogsfreudenweg/Festwiese)
- Schwarzrheindorf: Thursday, 9 November (start: Arnold-von-Wied School)
- Tannenbusch: Thursday, 2 November (Start: Lerchenweg)
- Venusberg: Thursday, 9 November, 5.30 p.m. (Start: Apfelallee)
- Vilich-Müldorf: Saturday, 4 November, 5.30 p.m. (Start: An der Mühlenbachhalle)
St. Martin's processions 2023 in Beuel
One day later, on Wednesday, 8 November 2023, the St Martin's procession Beuel-Mitte will parade on its usual route through Beuel-Mitte from 5.15 pm.
St. Martin's processions 2023 in Hardtberg
- Duisdorf: Thursday, 9 November, 5.15 p.m. (start: at the Servatius School square)
- Lengsdorf: Wednesday, 8 November, from 6 p.m. (Start: Enggasse/Brückenstraße)
St. Martin's processions 2023 in Bad Godesberg
- Friesdorf: Thursday, 9 November
- Mehlem: Wednesday, 8 November, 5.45 p.m. (Start: KGS Am Domhof)
- Muffendorf: Friday, 10 November, 6 p.m. (start: Klosterbergstraße), the parade already ends at Remi Baert Platz, the detour Martinstraße to Zum Kempenberg will no longer be included
- Lannesdorf: Thursday, 9 November, 5.15 p.m. (line-up: Lindstraße, at the entrance to Lannesdorf Catholic Primary School)
- Plittersdorf: Wednesday, 8 November (Donatus Primary School procession) and Tuesday, 14 November (Goten School and Beethoven School procession)
- Pennenfeld: Tuesday, 7 November, 5 pm (start: Max-Planck-Straße)
- Rüngsdorf: Friday, 3 November
St. Martin's processions 2023 on the Sieg and Rhine
St. Martin's processions 2023 in the Siebengebirge region
St. Martin's processions 2023 in Voreifel and Vorgebirge
