Saint Martin These St. Martin's processions are happening in around Bonn this year

The big St. Martin's procession in the city centre of Bonn will take place as usual. On Monday, 6 November between 5 and 7 p.m., children will parade through Bonn's city centre with their colourful lanterns. They will be accompanied by several marching bands. The procession is organised by the Catholic parish of St. Martin. The procession will begin at 4.30 pm in front of the illuminated cathedral. It will start on Münsterplatz and return there via Remigiusstrasse, Acherstrasse and Dreieck. Passing the post office, the route will then continue along Windeckstraße and Bottlerplatz to Sternstraße. The St. Martin's bonfire will be lit on the market square.