Science fiction trade fair These stars are expected at FedCon 2024 in Bonn
Bonn · The science fiction trade fair FedCon in Bonn will take place from May 10 to 12, 2024. Some stars from the world of fantasy and sci-fi have already announced that they will be coming.
Stars from well-known science fiction and fantasy series such as "Star Trek" (Michael Dorn) and "Orville" (Penny Johnson Jerald) will be coming to Bonn's Maritim Hotel in May of 2024. FedCon is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12.
The stars will once again be available to their fans for photos and autographs this year, according to the FedCon organizers. However, this is not included in the price of 159 euros for a weekend ticket. An autograph can cost between 30 and 55 euros, photos between 30 and 95 euros. The opportunity for a photo or autograph is available on all FedCon days.
Trekkies get their fill of star-studded fun
Fans of the Star Trek franchise in particular can look forward to the star guests at this year's FedCon: On hand will be Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike in the series Star Trek and Strange New Worlds, Michael Dorn, who plays the Klingon Worf and his grandfather in various movies and in two series of the Star Trek franchise, and Jeffrey Combs, better known to Trekkies as the Androian Shran. At 85 euros, an autograph from Anson Mount costs the most, while autographs from Michael Dorn and Jeffrey Combs cost 55 and 40 euros respectively. Fans have to pay a little more for a photo: A photo session with Anson Mount costs 95 euros, one with Michael Dorn 60 euros and one with Jeffrey Combs 45 euros.
Another star guest is U.S. actress Adrianne Palicki, who is known to fans as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson from "The Orville". An autograph from her costs 45 euros and fans pay 50 euros for a photo with the actress.
Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings) and Nessi will be on stage as "Mistresses of Ceremonies" on all days of the convention.
Schedule at FedCon 2024
The schedule for FedCon 2024 has not yet been finalized. According to the organizers, the complete program will only be published around six to eight weeks before the start of the trade fair.
Program of FedCon 2024 in Bonn
The program of FedCon, which began in 1992 as a pure Star Trek convention, usually includes lectures and readings, workshops and events such as an art show with detailed dioramas and fan-created outfits.
Tickets for FedCon 2024
Tickets are available via at the box office or here: https://shop.paylogic.com/add48b42f6e74f0eb1cfe7cce16dacf1/tickets.
A ticket for the weekend starts at 159 euros for adults. Tickets for children cost half price. Two to three months before the event, day tickets will also be offered via the online link, according to the organizers. On-site box offices are also planned. Day tickets for children (6 to 11 years) will only be available on site.
How to get to FedCon
The Maritim Hotel in Bonn is located in the former government district of Bonn at Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee 1. From Bonn Central Station, the venue can be easily reached by tram line 66, the stop is "Hochkreuz / Robert-Schumann-Platz”.
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck