Science fiction trade fair These stars are expected at FedCon 2024 in Bonn

Fans of the Star Trek franchise in particular can look forward to the star guests at this year's FedCon: On hand will be Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike in the series Star Trek and Strange New Worlds, Michael Dorn, who plays the Klingon Worf and his grandfather in various movies and in two series of the Star Trek franchise, and Jeffrey Combs, better known to Trekkies as the Androian Shran. At 85 euros, an autograph from Anson Mount costs the most, while autographs from Michael Dorn and Jeffrey Combs cost 55 and 40 euros respectively. Fans have to pay a little more for a photo: A photo session with Anson Mount costs 95 euros, one with Michael Dorn 60 euros and one with Jeffrey Combs 45 euros.