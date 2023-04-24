Science Fiction Fair These stars are expected to appear at FedCon 2023 in Bonn

This year not only science fiction fans can look forward to FedCon, but also friends of classic action entertainment of past decades. No less a figure than MacGyver is coming to Bonn in the shape of Richard Dean Anderson. In the popular series, the agent regularly had to get himself out of tricky situations. But the fans at FedCon will rather want to see him in his role as Colonel Jonathan "Jack" O'Neill from the series Stargate - Kommando SG-1. An autograph from the series hero costs 100 euros, the photo session 80 euros and a Meet&Greet is available for 399 euros.