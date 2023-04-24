Science Fiction Fair These stars are expected to appear at FedCon 2023 in Bonn
Bonn · The science fiction fair FedCon in Bonn takes place from 26 to 28 May 2023. Stars from the fantasy and sci-fi world have confirmed they will be there.
Stars from big-name science fiction and fantasy series including "Star Trek" (George Takei), "Stargate" (Michael Shanks) and "Doctor Who" (Tony Amendola) are coming to Bonn's Maritim Hotel in May 2023. FedCon will take place as scheduled at Whitsun from Friday, 26 to Sunday, 28 May.
The stars will be there again this year to sign autographs and pose for photographs with their fans, the FedCon organisers announced. However, this is not included in the price of 155 euros for a weekend ticket. An autograph can cost between 30 and 100 euros, photos between 25 and 80 euros. There will be photo and autograph opportunities on all FedCon days.
Richard Dean Anderson alias MacGyver in Bonn
This year not only science fiction fans can look forward to FedCon, but also friends of classic action entertainment of past decades. No less a figure than MacGyver is coming to Bonn in the shape of Richard Dean Anderson. In the popular series, the agent regularly had to get himself out of tricky situations. But the fans at FedCon will rather want to see him in his role as Colonel Jonathan "Jack" O'Neill from the series Stargate - Kommando SG-1. An autograph from the series hero costs 100 euros, the photo session 80 euros and a Meet&Greet is available for 399 euros.
Another star guest is actor Amanda Tapping, known for her roles as Samantha Carter in "Stargate - SG-1 Command" and as Helen Magnus in "Sanctuary - Guardians of the Creatures". An autograph from her costs 50 euros. A signature from George Takei, alias Hikaru Sulu, helmsman in the Star Trek TV series "Starship Enterprise", is more expensive. This one will cost fans 70 euros.
FedCon 2023 schedule
The schedule for FedCon 2023 has not yet been fixed. The organisers say the complete programme will be published only about six to eight weeks before the show starts.
FedCon programme
The programme of FedCon, which began in 1992 as a pure Star Trek convention, includes lectures and readings, workshops, and events such as an art show with detailed dioramas and outfits created by fans.
Tickets
Tickets are available from the ticket shop or at the box office. A ticket for the weekend costs from 155 euros for adults (77 euros for children). Two to three months before the event, day tickets will also be offered at the shop, the organiser says. On-site box offices are also planned.
Directions
The Maritim Hotel in Bonn is located in the former Bonn government district at Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee 1. From Bonn's main railway station, the venue can easily be reached by tram line 66, the destination stop is "Hochkreuz / Robert-Schumann-Platz".
Here are some impressions of FedCon 2019.
(Original article: ga ;Translation: Jean Lennox)