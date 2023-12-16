Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday These stores are open in Bonn over the Christmas holidays

We've all been there: an important ingredient for your holiday meal is missing or the toilet paper has unexpectedly run out early - and exactly on Christmas Day. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, so most shops in Bonn and the region will be closed for a whole three days. The next regular shopping will only be possible again on Wednesday the 27th. Nevertheless, there are some shops that will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will be able to help provide for your urgent needs.