Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday These stores are open in Bonn over the Christmas holidays

Bonn · Because Christmas Eve 2023 falls on a Sunday, most shops will be closed for three full days at Christmas this year. We provide an overview of where you can still shop in Bonn and the region over the holidays.
We've all been there: an important ingredient for your holiday meal is missing or the toilet paper has unexpectedly run out early - and exactly on Christmas Day. This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, so most shops in Bonn and the region will be closed for a whole three days. The next regular shopping will only be possible again on Wednesday the 27th. Nevertheless, there are some shops that will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will be able to help provide for your urgent needs.
When bakeries are allowed to open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
In NRW, bakeries are allowed to open for five hours on December 24, 2023. They must close at 2 pm on Christmas Eve. Bakeries will also be allowed to open for five hours on Christmas Day, December 25. They will remain closed in NRW on Boxing Day the 26th.
The same regulation applies to florists and newsagents in NRW.
In Rhineland-Palatinate, bakeries are allowed to open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 2 pm and on Boxing Day for five hours between 7 am to 8 pm. Bakeries in Rhineland-Palatinate are closed on Boxing Day.
Cafés and restaurants are allowed to open on public holidays in both states (NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate).
Exception for Christmas tree sales in 2023
People in Bonn and the region have the last chance to buy a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve between 10 am and 2 pm. There is no similar regulation in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, there are exceptions for farmers’ markets.
Farmers’ markets allowed to open on Christmas Eve 2023
You don't have to go without fresh milk or flowers over the holidays. Farm shops in NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate will be allowed to open for five hours on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. In Rhineland-Palatinate, however, they must close by 2 pm at the latest on December 24. It is definitely worth checking out the notices posted by farmers markets and garden centers in their shops. On Boxing Day, December 26, 2023, farm shops will be closed in both states.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Shopping at Cologne/Bonn Airport
The Rewe supermarket at Cologne/Bonn Airport is open 24 hours a day. Due to the NRW Shop Opening Act, it has to close at 5 pm on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, the store opens at 6 a.m., according to the airport. Bookshop WHSmith will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and Boxing Day), the MOP shop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day and Boxing Day) and the Travelex branch from 6 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. (6 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Christmas Day and Boxing Day).
Shops in the other NRW airports, railway stations and pharmacies are allowed to open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve. Emergency pharmacies, on the other hand, will remain open around the clock. In Rhineland-Palatinate, shops at railway stations are allowed to open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve.
Will petrol stations be open on December 24, 2023 in NRW?
Petrol stations are allowed to open throughout the 24th, 25th and 26th of December, 2023, but they can only offer fuel and travel supplies. The same regulation applies in Rhineland-Palatinate.
(Orig. text: Anja Wollschläger / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)