Beuel riverside and BaseCamp : These Street Food festivals are coming to Bonn soon

The Beuel Street Food Festival will take place at the end of May. This photo was taken at the fall food festival. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bonn/Beuel Street Food festivals enjoy great popularity. At the end of May, one will take place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, and at the beginning of June there will be another one at BaseCamp in Bonn. Everything you need to know about the two events can be found here.

Two Street Food festivals will be taking place in Bonn in the coming weeks. After last fall's food fest, a Street Food festival will take place on the last weekend in May on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. The organizer says there will be more than 20 booths along the waterfront, offering foods from all over the world. Some of the specialties on offer will include Maghreb Touareg wraps, empanadas and homemade strudel.

There will also be an opportunity to award prizes to the most popular food vendors. Both a local panel of food connoisseurs and the customers themselves can give the Street Food Award to the stall that gives them the best-tasting dish. Festival attendees can cast their votes via Instagram using the hashtag #streetfoodaward.

Beuel Street Food Festival at the riverside

When? Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29

Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29 Opening hours? Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where? Rheinufer Beuel, Rheinaustrasse 134 in Beuel

Rheinufer Beuel, Rheinaustrasse 134 in Beuel Admission? 3.50 euros, children under twelve get in free

3.50 euros, children under twelve get in free More info. Can be found on the Facebook page of the organizer: https://www.facebook.com/events/2165506820265315

Street Food Festival at BaseCamp Bonn

The second Street Food Festival will take place on the Whitsun holiday weekend at the beginning of June at BaseCamp in Bonn. Around 30 stalls will offer a variety of food and drinks in the outdoor area of BaseCamp, according to the organizer. Among other things, Asian dumplings, freshly brewed iced teas, Latin American BBQ and even deep-fried sushi sticks will be on offer.

At the Street Food Festival, there will also be some activities for children. These include doing arts and crafts at tables, paging through books in reading corners, playing games, table soccer and a children's circus where kids can balance and juggle.

When? Saturday, June 4, to Monday, June 6

Saturday, June 4, to Monday, June 6 Opening hours? Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m., Monday, noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m., Monday, noon to 7 p.m. Where? BaseCamp Bonn, In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn, Germany

BaseCamp Bonn, In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn, Germany Admission? 3 euros for the whole weekend, children up to 14 years get in free

3 euros for the whole weekend, children up to 14 years get in free More info on the Facebook page of the organizer: Street Food Festival BONN

Orig. text: ga