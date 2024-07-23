Overview of dates These Sundays are open for business in and around Bonn in 2024
Bonn/Region · In many cities and municipalities, shops open on Sundays on specific occasions. In this overview, we have collected the dates for Sundays open for business in Bonn and the region in 2024.
What are the regulations for shops being open for business on Sundays in NRW?
According to paragraph six of the law regulating shop opening hours, shopping on Sundays may happen on a maximum of eight non-consecutive Sundays per year. On these days, which are usually determined by the municipalities, there must also be a public interest involved. For example, there could be a local festival or market taking place at the same time or the day serves to revitalise the town centre. In this case, sales outlets may open for five hours from 1 pm.
Public holidays (Volkstrauertag, All Saints' Day, Sunday of the Dead, Good Friday), Easter Sunday, Whitsunday, Christmas Day and Boxing Day and, if these dates fall on a Sunday, the first of May, the third of October and 24 December are excluded.
Sundays open for business in Bonn: These dates are already fixed or have been applied for
- 22 September 2024 in Kessenich (in conjunction with the autumn market)
- 29 September 2024 in the city centre (in conjunction with the Bonnfest)
- 1 December 2024 in Bad Godesberg (in conjunction with the St. Nicholas market
Sundays open for business in the surrounding region: These dates have already been confirmed
Sundays open for business in Bornheim
- 1 September 2024 (in conjunction with the Automeile)
Sundays open for business in Cologne
- 4 August 2024 in Deutz (in conjunction with the family and district festival)
- 25 August 2024 in Lindenthal (in conjunction with the Lindenthal Summer Festival)
- 1 September 2024 in Rodenkirchen (in conjunction with the Rodenkirchen Summer Days)
- 1 September 2024 in Sülz-Klettenberg (in conjunction with the Carrée Festival)
- 8 September 2024 in Neuehrenfeld (in conjunction with the Neuehrenfest)
- 15 September 2024 in Severinsviertel (in conjunction with Dä längste Desch vun Kölle)
- 15 September 2024 in Rodenkirchen (in conjunction with the Rodenkirchen Art Mile)
- 22 September 2024 in Rath-Heumar (in conjunction with the autumn and wine festival)
- 29 September 2024 in Dellbrück (in conjunction with the Dellbrücker Festmeile street festival)
- 13 October 2024 in Porz Mitte (in conjunction with the Musical Autumn)
- 13 October 2024 in Lindenthal (in conjunction with Street Gallery)
- 10 November 2024 in Braunsfeld (in conjunction with the Braunsfeld Martin's Mile)
- 1 December 2024 in the city centre (in conjunction with the Christmas markets)
- 8 December 2024 in Porz-Mitte (in conjunction with the Porz Advent market)
Sundays open for business in Bad Honnef
- 27 October 2024 (in conjunction with the Martini Market)
Sundays open for business in Meckenheim
- 1 September 2024 (in conjunction with the Old Town Festival)
Sundays open for business in Much
- 1 December 2024 (in conjunction with the Much Christmas market)
Sundays open for business in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid
- 8 September 2024 (in conjunction with the Seelscheid Summer)
Sundays open for business in Rheinbach
- 11 August 2024 (in conjunction with the Streetfood Festival)
- 22 September 2024 (as part of the Roman Day)
- 15 December 2024 (in conjunction with the Christmas market)
Original text: Jasmin Kaub and Emre Koc
Translation: Jean Lennox