Overview of dates These Sundays are open for business in and around Bonn in 2024

According to paragraph six of the law regulating shop opening hours, shopping on Sundays may happen on a maximum of eight non-consecutive Sundays per year. On these days, which are usually determined by the municipalities, there must also be a public interest involved. For example, there could be a local festival or market taking place at the same time or the day serves to revitalise the town centre. In this case, sales outlets may open for five hours from 1 pm.