GA listing : These supermarkets in Bonn sell foods from other countries

Italia Import Perrone. Foto: Stefan Hermes

Bonn Looking for a special ingredient from home? Missing your favorite food or just want to expand your cooking horizons? Here’s a list of supermarkets in Bonn which sell food products from other countries and continents.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The refrigerator is empty, so you quickly go to the discount store around the corner. But Bonn has much more to offer than the well-known supermarket chains. If you are looking for variety and inspiration and want to discover new ingredients (or find something from home), you should take a look at the specialty markets in Bonn which feature foods from other countries.

Turkish supermarkets

Turkish cuisine is extremely versatile and characterized by different spices and flavors. In addition to Turkish specialties, foods and beverages, these supermarkets also offer fresh fruits, vegetables and meats such as lamb. Some stores also carry clothing and drugstore items.

Mevlana Market

Address: Ellesdorfer Str. 13, 53179 Bonn, Germany

Opening hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., (meat section open only until 7 p.m.)

Contact: 0228/93 49 49 72

or

Address: Oppelner Str. 23, 53119 Bonn, Germany

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., (meat section open only until 7 p.m.).

Contact: 0228/966 96 96

Mustafa Ocak Euro Supermarket

Address: Adolfstraße 55, 53111 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 0228/7667940

Ümit Market

Address: Im Burgacker 45, 53123 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 0228/9097293

Oba Market

Address: Im Tannenbusch Center Oppelner Str. 128, 53119 Bonn, Germany

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 0228/666426

Asian supermarkets

Each Asian country and the individual regions are characterized by particular specialties and flavors. Among other things, Asian cuisine thrives on a variety of exotic fruits and vegetables. In the stores you will find a wide range of Asian delicacies: From coconut milk to curry paste, wasabi peanuts or fresh bean sprouts to Indian spices, rice and tofu.

Van Muoi Phung

Address: Meckenheimer Allee 70, 53115 Bonn-Poppelsdorf, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 0228/639033

Thai-Viet Asia Market

Address: Kölnstr. 121, 53111 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 0228/9087460

Mini Asia

Address: Münsterstraße 11, 53111 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Contact: 0228/4337791

Hana Asia Shop

Address: Ellerstrasse 13, 53119 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 0228/7215742

Chana's Asian Shop

Address: Bonner Strasse 65, 53173 Bonn

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 0228/318212

Asia Supermarket Minh-Hoang Phung

Address: Am Herrengarten 3, 53721 Siegburg, Germany

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 02241/ 2514527

Tains - my-asiamarket Bonn

Address: Oxfordstraße 12-16, 53111 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: 0228/ 44474420

Jin Long Asian Market

Address: Budapester Straße 13, 53111 Bonn

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 0228 2809340

Russian and Italian supermarkets

Supermarkets with Russian, Polish, Croatian food

Besides fresh vegetables, noodles and pearl barley - beef or pork belong in the pot for a Russian dish. The flavors range from sweet to sour. Herring, caviar and salmon, salads with sausages and ham, but also various herbs such as nettles and sorrel play an important role. In Mix Markt you can find Polish and Croatian food as well as Russian food.

Mix Markt

Address: Schneidemühler Str. 1, 53119 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 0228/ 2428310

Tiras Markt Russian specialties

Address: Oppelner Str. 29, 53119 Bonn, Germany

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 0228/2495828

Italian supermarket

As you would expect from Italian cuisine, the "Italia-Import" supermarket offers a selection of vinegars and oils, antipasti, cheeses, pesto and sauces typical of the country, as well as sweets and savory pastries, coffee, wine and prosecco. Here you will find everything to make a good pasta, pizza or Italian desserts.

Italia Import Perrone

Address: Justus-von-Liebig-Str. 5, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 0228/ 691611

Greek, Spanish and Syrian

Greek supermarket

Greek cuisine is known for olive oil, feta, stuffed vine leaves, ouzo and casseroles such as moussaka. These delicacies and ingredients for many different dishes can be found at "Barmbas" in Bornheim. In addition, the supermarket also offers private label foods such as virgin olive oil, creamy yogurt, olives and hot peppers.

Barmbas GmbH Greek and Mediterranean Food

Address: Alexander Bell St. 9, 53332 Bornheim, Germany

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 02222 928000

Spanish supermarket

For a little Spanish feeling in Bonn you can visit the supermarket "Der Spanier". The special thing about it: During the day, the bistro is a normal store for shopping and a place to go for snacks. In the evening, the store transforms into a small restaurant with a Spanish atmosphere and dishes that you would normally find only in Spain.

The Spaniard s.l. "El español"

Address: Bornheimer Str. 76 and 78, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: 0228 1841542, e-mail

Syrian supermarket

Anyone looking for Syrian specialties should take a look at "Kiwan's" store in the Hardtberg district of Bonn. The delicatessen was founded by a Syrian family who fled to Germany in 2014 to escape the civil war. Here you can find veal and chicken from the region, but also lamb from England. The fruit and vegetable assortment offers broccoli and melons as well as cactus figs and Syrian cucumbers. Also on offer are freshly prepared foods such as hummus, falafels and eggplant and almond puree.

Kiwan - (Oriental) food and more

Address: Borsigallee 8-10, 53125 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 0228/52263595

This is a listing that does not claim to be complete or to have followed objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is this list missing a supermarket that specializes in foods from other countries? Send us an e-mail at online@ga.de.