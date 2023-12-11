Public transport in and around Bonn These timetable changes came into effect on 10 December
Bonn/Region · Passengers will have to adjust to changes with the new timetable that became effective on 10 December. There will be improvements in school transport and on public holidays as well as during carnival.
New timetable: what's new in Bonn?
There will be improvements in school transport, on public holidays and during carnival.
■ Tram no. 61
On school days, the no. 61 will also run from Kopenhagener Straße to Hauptbahnhof (Bonn Main Station) at 12.36 pm. The route was previously operated as service no. 65 from Beuel Bahnhof to Auerberg.
The Saturday service on route 61 at 5.47 a.m. from Hauptbahnhof has been discontinued; instead, the 65 service covers the route from Beuel in the direction of Auerberg.
■ Tram no. 62
On Saturdays and Sundays, the first tram no. 62 at 4.44 a.m. from Hauptbahnhof in the direction of Dottendorf is no longer available. Instead, there is now a service from Beuel station to "Oberkassel Süd/Römlinghoven". The first 62 tram departs from Hauptbahnhof at 5.30 am.
■ Bus route SB55: The former express bus route SB55 has been renamed route 117. The existing route is being retained and all stops are being served as usual. There are now the following additional stops: "Bergheim Bergstraße/L269", "Schwarzrheindorf Siegaue", "Am Köppekreuz", "Stiftsplatz" and "Brüdergasse/Bertha-von-Suttner Platz". In addition, the bus will not change its number to 164 in the Cologne city area.
■ Bus number 550: In future, the buses on route 550 will also keep their number in the Cologne city area and will no longer change to number 163.
■ Bus number 610: On Sundays, bus number 610 will no longer depart from the "Giselherstraße" stop at 5.16 a.m., but from the "Bad Godesberg Bahnhof/Rheinallee" stop.
■ Bus no. 611: On Saturdays, the 611 no longer departs at 5.20 a.m. from "Pappelweg", but from "Bad Godesberg Bahnhof/Rheinallee".
■ Bus no. 613: On Sundays, the 5.15 a.m. bus no. 613 between "Pappelweg" and "Bad Godesberg Bahnhof/Rheinallee" is no longer running.
■ Bus no. 634: Additional journeys in the morning between 5.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. should lead to a regular 30-minute interval. There will also be a new bus stop, "Oscar-Romero-Allee" in Bonn-Zentrum. The council has also decided to adjust individual journeys at off-peak times of the day that are either very poorly utilized or where a journey with a similar route takes place on another bus shortly before or after. The exact timetable is not yet known.
New arrangements for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve
In 2023, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve both fall on a Sunday. The Sunday timetable will therefore apply on these public holidays and from 8.30 p.m. the extended night service as before public holidays will apply. In the coming years, when Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve fall on a weekday, the Saturday timetable will apply.
Continuous SWB service during carnival
SWB will offer continuous public transport services during the day and night on all carnival days. This was decided by the council on 22 August 2023. The aim is to guarantee a connection to Deutsche Bahn trains at all times. On Rosenmontag, the vacation timetable for weekdays applies.
Planned DB changes
Deutsche Bahn launched its 2024 new network timetable on December 10, 2023. Here you will find all the information about the upcoming changes to the DB timetable.
These changes are planned by the VRS
The VRS winter timetable also came into effect on 10 December 2023. It is already certain that the former Abellio lines RE 1 and RE11 will continue to be operated by NX, i.e. National Express. This was announced by the VRS in a press release.
