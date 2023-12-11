Public transport in and around Bonn These timetable changes came into effect on 10 December

■ Bus no. 634: Additional journeys in the morning between 5.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. should lead to a regular 30-minute interval. There will also be a new bus stop, "Oscar-Romero-Allee" in Bonn-Zentrum. The council has also decided to adjust individual journeys at off-peak times of the day that are either very poorly utilized or where a journey with a similar route takes place on another bus shortly before or after. The exact timetable is not yet known.