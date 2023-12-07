Disruptions begin Thursday evening These trains in Bonn and the region are running despite the strike
Bonn/Region · Due to the one-day warning strike at Deutsche Bahn, thousands of trains will be cancelled throughout Germany starting on Thursday night, December 7. However, a few connections in Bonn and the region will continue to run, some with restrictions.
Due to the one-day warning strike by the train drivers' union GDL, Deutsche Bahn (DB) passengers in Bonn and the region will need to be prepared for many cancellations starting this Thursday evening. From 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, December 7 until the same time on Friday, December 8, thousands of trains will be cancelled throughout Germany.
Deutsche Bahn announced in advance that only around one in five ICE and IC trains will be running during this time and it is asking passengers to postpone their journey if possible. As with the strike in mid-November, the railway will offer an emergency timetable for long-distance services with a greatly reduced number of journeys. DB has announced that it will be using longer trains with more seats for these journeys in order to get as many people as possible to their destination. Still, it is not possible to guarantee a ride.
The emergency timetable will be available in the online information starting Thursday afternoon. DB has set up a free hotline for customers who want to find out about the current traffic situation and the effects of the GDL strike on rail transport. The number is 08000/996633.
According to Deutsche Bahn's announcement via Zuginfo.nrw, there are a few regional transport connections in Bonn and the region that are expected to remain running - some of them with restrictions, however. Construction sites are also causing cancellations, diversions and delays due to replacement services. We provide an overview.
National Express not on strike
National Express said on Thursday that it would not be taking part in the strike. The following lines in Bonn and the region will run as scheduled. However, the company is expecting exceptionally high capacity on these trains due to the strike.
- RE 1 (RRX) Aachen - Dortmund via Cologne, Düsseldorf, Essen
- RE 5 (RRX) Wesel - Koblenz via Düsseldorf Flughafen Köln Hbf, Bonn Hbf, Remagen, Andernach. Please note: Due to construction work, replacement buses will run between Oberhausen Hbf and Wesel.
- RE 6 (RRX) Koblenz - Minden via Cologne, Düsseldorf, Essen, Dortmund, Hamm, Bielefeld. Please note: Due to construction work, the stop in Gütersloh Hbf in both directions and the stop in Oelde in the direction of Bielefeld / Minden will be cancelled. A rail replacement service with buses will be operated between Oelde and Rheda-Wiedenbrück.
- RB 48 Bonn-Mehlem - Wuppertal via Bonn Hbf, Brühl, Hürth, Cologne
These DB regional trains and S-Bahn trains in Bonn and the region will be running during the strike
- RE9 Aachen - Siegen will not run, instead express buses will run between Siegen and Cologne without intermediate stops
- RB24 Cologne - Euskirchen/Kall, only every hour until Friday, 9 pm
- RB27 Mönchengladbach - Koblenz only every two hours until Friday, 8 pm. Please note: Between 9 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday, some trains on this line will be diverted and will not stop in Engers, Vallendar and Koblenz-Ehrenbreitstein. Between Neuwied and Koblenz Hbf, buses will run to the cancelled stops, albeit at different times. Trains between Neuwied and Koblenz Hbf will also run up to ten minutes earlier.
- RB30 Bonn - Walporzheim, but not between Bonn and Remagen (and vice versa), but only every two hours between Remagen and Walporzheim. Please note: From Thursday, 7:30 pm and Friday, 4:35 am, replacement buses will run between Walporzheim and Remagen instead of the trains. The different journey times of the buses can be viewed in the DB app.
- RB39 Bonn - Walporzheim, but not between Bonn and Remagen (and vice versa), but only every two hours between Remagen and Walporzheim. Please note: From Thursday, 7:30 pm and Friday, 4:35 am, replacement buses will run between Walporzheim and Remagen instead of the trains. The different bus journey times can be viewed in the DB app.
- S19 Au (Sieg) - Düren via Hennef, Troisdorf, Cologne/Bonn Airport, Cologne, Horrem: only every hour until Friday, 8 pm. Attention: Between 10:15 pm and 5 am, several S-Bahn trains between Cologne-Ehrenfeld and Hennef (Sieg)/Blankenberg (Sieg)/Au (Sieg) and between Cologne/Bonn Airport and Hennef (Sieg) will be cancelled. Some trains will also run up to 7 minutes later from Cologne/Bonn Airport to Düren/Langerwehe. Some S-Bahn trains on line S 19, which are scheduled to start in Hennef (Sieg), will already depart from Au (Sieg) and will also serve all stops from Au (Sieg) to Hennef (Sieg). The 4:22 a.m. journey from Hennef (Sieg) will be diverted from Porz-Wahn to Köln Trimbornstrasse and will not stop at Cologne/Bonn Airport and Köln Frankfurter Strasse.
- S23 Bonn - Euskirchen, only every hour until Friday, 8 p.m.
These regional trains and S-Bahn trains in Bonn and the region are cancelled due to the strike:
- RE8 Mönchengladbach - Koblenz
- RE12 Euskirchen - Cologne
- RE22 Kall - Cologne
- S 12 Cologne-Ehrenfeld - Hennef
S-Bahn and regional trains in NRW that will be running during the strike
- RE2 Osnabrück - Düsseldorf, not between Düsseldorf and Münster, only between Münster - Osnabrück
- RE17 Hagen - Kassel
- RE18 Aachen - Maastricht
- RB33 Aachen - Heinsberg/Essen, not between Heinsberg/Essen and Mönchengladbach, but only between Aachen and Mönchengladbach until Friday, 8 p.m., every two hours
- RE 34 Dortmund - Siegen
- RE 42 Münster - Mönchengladbach
- RB51 Dortmund - Enschede every two hours
- RB53 Dortmund - Iserlohn
- RB63 Münster - Coesfeld every hour
- RB64 Münster - Enschede every hour
- S1 Dortmund - Solingen every hour
- S6 Cologne - Essen every hour until Friday, 8pm, between Essen main station and Cologne-Hansaring. In addition, there are buses every hour between Essen Hbf and Düsseldorf-Unterrath
- S8 Hagen - Mönchengladbach, every hour
(Orig. text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)