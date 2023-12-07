Disruptions begin Thursday evening These trains in Bonn and the region are running despite the strike

Deutsche Bahn announced in advance that only around one in five ICE and IC trains will be running during this time and it is asking passengers to postpone their journey if possible. As with the strike in mid-November, the railway will offer an emergency timetable for long-distance services with a greatly reduced number of journeys. DB has announced that it will be using longer trains with more seats for these journeys in order to get as many people as possible to their destination. Still, it is not possible to guarantee a ride.