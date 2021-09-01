Third train drivers’ strike : These trains will run despite rail strike in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district

The trains of the Mittelrheinbahn on the RB26 line are not affected by the strike. But there still may be cancellations. Foto: Roland Kohls

Bonn Rail travelers will need lots of patience once again: The train drivers' union (GDL) will be on strike for the third time in only a short period of time. Many trains in the region will be cancelled beginning on Thursday, but not all lines will be affected.

Beginning Thursday, the train drivers' union (GDL) will be stepping up its labor dispute with Deutsche Bahn. Passenger transport will be affected by a strike for five days. But not all trains in the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg region will be cancelled despite the rail strike.

Private rail companies, for example, are not affected by the strike. National Express operates the RB48 line from Bonn-Mehlem via Brühl and Cologne to Wuppertal-Oberbarmen, as well as the RE5 from Koblenz via Bonn, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Oberhausen to Wesel. The Mittelrheinbahn also runs regularly on the RB26 line from Mainz via Koblenz and Bonn to Cologne-Dellbrück.

However, since the rail infrastructure is also partially on strike, there may also be cancellations or delays on these lines, according to the private rail companies. The trams of the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) will be running regularly.

Rail strike: Deutsche Bahn asks passengers to reschedule

In regional and suburban rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn plans to offer about 40 percent of train service, as in the last two waves of strikes. When it comes to long-distance traffic, about a quarter of the trains will run. According to DB, the cross-border ICE connections from Frankfurt via Cologne to Brussels and from Frankfurt via Cologne to Amsterdam are not affected in the region.

Nevertheless, Deutsche Bahn is asking all passengers to postpone any trips which have already been booked for Thursday through Tuesday. The validity of tickets will be extended. Trips can be taken earlier or postponed flexibly until September 17. Travelers also have other rights during the rail strike.