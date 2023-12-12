Shrinkflation These tricks will help you recognize shrinkflation immediately

In Germany, 1.4 million rubbish bins are filled every year simply because of the amount of air manufacturers put in their packaging to make it look bigger. This is the result of a study commissioned by the Federation of German Consumer Organisations. According to the study, this number could be greatly reduced if manufacturers were forced to dispense with superfluous outer packaging, such as cardboard boxes around toothpaste or cream tubes. This outer packaging also usually makes products appear larger. A total of three million waste bins with a capacity of 240 litres could be avoided in this way. The consumer protection organisation is therefore calling for stricter legal regulations. If oversized packaging were banned, there would be potential savings of three to 27 per cent. In the case of outer packaging, 73 percent of packaging could be saved. The study was conducted in autumn 2021, but the problem is likely to have worsened as a result of rising prices.