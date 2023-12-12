Shrinkflation These tricks will help you recognize shrinkflation immediately
Berlin · Time and again, manufacturers and retailers are being deceptive about the quantities that are actually contained in a packet of crisps or muesli and so on. This is why so-called "Mogelpackungen" (misleading packaging) should be more strictly regulated. Here's how consumers can already see through the trickery.
Is your box of breakfast cereal only three quarters full? Time and again, consumers are angry about manufacturers using tricks like this. Consumer Protection Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has announced that she will regulate so-called "Mogelpackung" (misleading packaging) in the retail sector more strictly. The aim is to better protect consumers from retailers and manufacturers trying to trick them, especially in times of inflation. Here we explain what a "Mogelpackung" actually is, what tricks manufacturers use and how customers can best recognise and avoid this misleading packaging.
What is misleading packaging?
If a pack suggests a larger volume than its contents, it can be described as a misleading packaging (in German: Mogelpackung). This type of misleading packaging can be found in almost all areas of everyday products: From mixed grains, where the top quarter of the packaging can be easily compressed because of the lack of contents, to face cream, where the cardboard outer packaging is slightly elevated at the bottom - making the cream jar appear larger.
Legally, however, the issue is more complicated. This is because the law does not specify a specific figure, such as a minimum percentage filling quantity. The German Measurement and Calibration Act (Mess- und Eichgesetz) stipulates only that pre-packaged products may not be placed on the market "if their design and filling suggest a larger filling quantity than they actually contain". 30 percent air in a package is generally regarded as a guideline.
What does this mean for consumers?
This so-called "shrinkflation" (a portmanteau word of "shrink" and "inflation") means that consumers are gradually getting less for their money. The underlying idea is that manufacturers want to avoid obvious price increases so as not to lose shelf appeal. Instead, the price stays the same - and the contents are reduced. To make this less noticeable, the size of the packaging remains the same, only the quantity in the pack changes. As this is easy to overlook and not every customer remembers how much was in a package, many still reach for their usual product. "In the first half of 2023, we recorded a new record number of complaints about shrinkflation," says Armin Valet from the Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre.
The association has been investigating the phenomenon for years. The trend had already started in 2022: The number of confirmed cases almost doubled from the first to the second half of the year. While this kind of deception used to be particularly noticeable with classic brands, more and more discounters and organic brands are now also getting on the bandwagon.
What tricks are there?
Shrinkflation comes in many guises: sometimes the pack size is reduced, but the price is not. Sometimes the pack size is greatly reduced, but the price only slightly. In the case of products with several components - ice cream, for example - the number remains unchanged and is written in large letters on the front of the packaging. But: the individual ice cream lollies become smaller. It also happens that a product is sold by different retailers in different quantities. A classic example is packaging that is not completely filled with the food, but partly filled with air. According to the consumer advice centre in Hamburg, there are particularly many complaints about this phenomenon with detergents.
Another trick: new packaging can make it appear that the contents of a product have been increased. Also, it is more difficult to recognise when the quality has been tampered with and a manufacturer swaps more expensive ingredients - such as pine nuts - for cheaper ones - such as peanuts.
How can you recognise misleading packaging?
Some tricks are easy to recognise, and things are easier if you always buy the same products. In this case, it is important to compare the price and quantity with those of your last purchase. If you are adding a product to your shopping basket for the first time, take a close look at the price tag on the shelf: In addition to the product price, you can also see the price per kilo or litre. You can compare this to the price of similar products to find out whether the price is roughly average.
With cardboard packaging, it helps to carefully turn it over to estimate how much air it contains. This is also recommended for semi-transparent plastic packaging: the print is often applied in such a way that only the parts containing the contents are transparent - the print covers the empty part of the packaging. It is also possible to feel flexible plastic packaging. If you suspect that you have discovered illegal deceptive packaging, you can contact the regional weights and measures office (Eichamt). In borderline cases, the consumer advice centres and Stiftung Warentest are good contacts.
What does the industry say?
Manufacturers and industry associations repeatedly defend themselves against these allegations - for example, when consumer associations call for the election of a "Mogelpackung des Jahres" (Deceptive packaging of the year). They argue, for example, that producers are already obliged to indicate net quantities on their products. Retailers must also indicate the price per kilo or litre on the price label so that the prices of different bags of crisps, for example, can be easily compared. The industry also refers to technical production conditions: Fragile goods such as crisps or biscuits require a certain amount of air as a transport cushion. Other products such as muesli or cereals are carefully poured into the bag or box during filling - and are only compressed later due to vibrations during transport.
How serious is the problem for the environment?
In Germany, 1.4 million rubbish bins are filled every year simply because of the amount of air manufacturers put in their packaging to make it look bigger. This is the result of a study commissioned by the Federation of German Consumer Organisations. According to the study, this number could be greatly reduced if manufacturers were forced to dispense with superfluous outer packaging, such as cardboard boxes around toothpaste or cream tubes. This outer packaging also usually makes products appear larger. A total of three million waste bins with a capacity of 240 litres could be avoided in this way. The consumer protection organisation is therefore calling for stricter legal regulations. If oversized packaging were banned, there would be potential savings of three to 27 per cent. In the case of outer packaging, 73 percent of packaging could be saved. The study was conducted in autumn 2021, but the problem is likely to have worsened as a result of rising prices.
Original text: Svenja Bergt
Translation: Jean Lennox