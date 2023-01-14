Cologne Central Station : Thief makes off with loot worth 39,000 euros

Cologne Central Station. Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Thilo Schmülgen

Cologne The federal police received a report of a theft on Thursday. A handbag containing items worth 39,000 euros was stolen from a woman at Cologne Central Station.

The federal police received a report of a theft on Thursday evening. A 41-year-old woman stated that a handbag containing expensive valuables had been stolen from her at Cologne Central Station.

According to police, the woman apparently deposited her luggage on the platform while she carried part of it to place inside the train. She left a suitcase and a handbag on the train while getting the rest of it. When she got back on the train, she noticed that her bag was no longer there.

A surveillance camera showed a man boarding the train and leaving a short time later. On his arm was a jacket, under which the brown handbag was visible. According to the woman, the bag contained cash and some luxury items with a total value of around 39,000 euros.