Second burglary Bonn opticians Thieves steal high-end glasses worth around 80,000 euros

An alarm system is now to be installed, and Rößler is already waiting for it. "But the perpetrators switched off the electricity. What's the point of such a system?" he asks. Will he now keep particularly expensive glasses under lock and key? Rößler shakes his head. "We have to display the glasses, present them and show them to customers. It's difficult to integrate special glasses from a safe into everyday life," he says. Nevertheless, it’s a fine balancing act to decide what to display and what to show customers later. According to the Central Association of Opticians and Optometrists (ZVA), burglaries in opticians' shops are not unusual. "Eyeglass frames or sunglasses from high-priced brands are popular stolen goods, as are other high-quality products or technical devices," says a spokeswoman.