Car theft numbers particularly high in Cologne Thieves strike often in North Rhine-Westphalia
Düsseldorf · Last year, the number of car thefts in North Rhine-Westphalia increased significantly. The danger of theft is particularly high in Düsseldorf and Cologne.
The number of car thefts in North Rhine-Westphalia increased significantly last year. According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), criminals stole 2600 hull-insured cars, which was about 30 percent more than in the previous year.
The economic damage had even increased by about 35 percent to 50.6 million euros, as the value of the stolen cars had also increased.
The risk of car theft in NRW was highest in Düsseldorf and Cologne. Statistically, there were six thefts for every 10,000 cars with comprehensive insurance - twice as many as the state and national average.
Nationwide, Düsseldorf was the leader in terms of the value of stolen cars: each theft in the state capital cost insurers an average of around 29,100 euros. Upper-class SUVs are particularly popular with criminals.
In a comparison of the federal states and major cities, Berlin remains by far the capital of car thieves. Last year, more cars (2900) were stolen in Berlin than in the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)