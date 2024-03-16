Culinary tours, cruise on the Rhine, wildlife park Things to do and places to visit in spring in Bonn

Food from all over the world - whether Mexican, Chinese or Italian - right in the heart of Bonn. Delicious samples of foods from all over the world are available on the culinary-cultural city tours through Beuel, Bonn's Südstadt and Altstadt. Besides enjoying the tasty samples, which are usually served outside and standing up, experienced tour guides tell you about Bonn's history. The tours take place in all kinds of weather. When booking the tour, one can indicate if there are any food allergies, or vegetarian or vegan foods are required. A tour lasts around three hours and covers a distance of three kilometers.