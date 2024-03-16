Culinary tours, cruise on the Rhine, wildlife park Things to do and places to visit in spring in Bonn
Bonn · The first rays of sunshine will soon be luring people outdoors. But where to go and what to do in and around Bonn? We have put together some tips for spring outings in Bonn.
Park of the LVR Clinic Bonn
This park is a real insider tip: it is directly adjacent to the LVR Clinic and is under historical preservation orders, a beautiful place for a spring stroll. You can listen to the birds singing under the bell tree, the giant sequoia or the Granen pine.
- Opening times: open all year round
- Price: Free admission
- Address: Kaiser-Karl-Ring 20, Bonn
Hofgarten park in Bonn
The University of Bonn with its Hofgarten park area is a well-known sight in Bonn. When the weather is nice, the large green space is teeming with people enjoying the sun. Bonn's Hofgarten made the world news in 1983 when hundreds of thousands demonstrated there against the Nato Double-Track Decision. The electoral palace is currently home to part of the university's Faculty of Philosophy; the palace's renovation is due to begin in 2027.
- Address: Hofgarten, Bonn
Culinary city tours through Bonn
Food from all over the world - whether Mexican, Chinese or Italian - right in the heart of Bonn. Delicious samples of foods from all over the world are available on the culinary-cultural city tours through Beuel, Bonn's Südstadt and Altstadt. Besides enjoying the tasty samples, which are usually served outside and standing up, experienced tour guides tell you about Bonn's history. The tours take place in all kinds of weather. When booking the tour, one can indicate if there are any food allergies, or vegetarian or vegan foods are required. A tour lasts around three hours and covers a distance of three kilometers.
- Information and booking: www.eat-the-world.com
- Prices: 44 euros for adults, 22 euros for children
The Botanical Garden in Bonn
Every year on April 1, the summer half-year begins in the Botanical Garden of the University of Bonn and the approximately 11,000 plant species in the former Renaissance garden gradually begin to bloom. The botanical garden is open all year round, but it is particularly beautiful in spring. Research and teaching about the various plant species are the tasks of the botanical gardens in Bonn. As a prelude to a warm spring day, workshops for children can be booked along with various guided tours. A short walk through the gardens and blossoming flowers is a great way to welcome in spring.
- Summer season opening hours: April 1 to October 31, daily from 10 am to 6 pm, Thursdays open until 8 pm (Apr thru Sept). The greenhouses are open from 10 am to 5:30 pm. The gardens are closed on Saturdays.
- Winter season opening hours: November 1 through March 31: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. The greenhouses are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.
- Admission: free of charge
- Main entrance: Meckenheimer Allee 169, Bonn
- Contact: 0228/735523, botgart@uni-bonn.de
Stroll through Bonn's Altstadt
A visit to Bonn's Altstadt (Old Town) is always worthwhile - especially in spring. Starting in April, the Japanese cherry trees start to blossom. Every year, this sight attracts crowds of visitors who stroll down Heerstrasse, lined with cherry blossoms.
- Tip: The Altstadt flea market takes place on Saturday, April 6.
Delicious ice cream at EisLabor
At the end of your stroll down Heerstrasse, why not pay a visit to EisLabor on Maxstrasse? The ice cream assortment changes daily, along with sorbet varieties. In addition to the classic ice cream scoops, there are also unusual creations such as ice cream cocktails or ice cream dumplings. One can look online to see the daily creations. There are other branches of this ice cream shop in Beuel and in the city center of Bonn.
- Info: eislabor.info
- Opening hours: Daily from 1 to 6 pm
- Address: Maxstrasse 16, Bonn
- Contact: 0228/92687172
Waldau wildlife park in Bonn
The wildlife park in Bonn was established in 1961 and has been an attraction for young and old alike ever since. Along with red and fallow deer, wild boar and many birds can be observed. Especially early in the morning, when the herds move across the pastures, it is an idyllic sight. Besides the forest playground, the Waldau also has a restaurant, a natural history museum and a forest nature trail.
- Tip: The wild boar cubs are born from March to May.
- Address: Waldau, Bonn
- Opening hours: Open 24 hours a day
Cruise the Rhine on the MS Moby Dick
The boat at Bonn's Rhine jetty has been visually transformed into a whale and offers many themed cruises. In March and April, there are the "Spring Awakening" round trips with a live guide between Bonn and the Siebengebirge. So if you want to get to know the Rhine and the surrounding area better, the MS "Moby Dick" offers a great start to spring.
- Tip: The excursion boat can be booked for special occasions such as weddings, family celebrations or birthday parties.
- Upcoming tours: can be viewed online at mobydick-bonn.de/tours-kommende-tage
- Address: Brassertufer (Alter Zoll), Landebrücke 9, Bonn
- Contact: 0228/264726, www.mobydick-bonn.de
Tour with a night watchman
Bonn's night watchmen have a lot to tell their companions on their tours, because in addition to the usual riff-raff, there were plenty of dangers lurking in the alleyways in the Middle Ages. Guided by torchlight through the streets of Bonn by medieval city guides, you will hear about the 2000-year history of the city and listen to exciting stories. These tours offer a very special finish to the day and show Bonn from a completely different perspective. On selected dates, a three-course meal is offered at the end of the tour in a historic inn. Please contact them directly for information about tours in English.
- Further information: www.stattreisen-bonn.de/nachtwaechter
- Cost: 12 euros per person, reduced 10 euros, 45 euros including night watchman's feast
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)