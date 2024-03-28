GA listed Things to do in and around Bonn at Easter

Want to get off the beaten track? Then we recommend a trip to Grafenwerth Island in Bad Honnef. Families with children, amateur footballers, sun worshippers, singles or couples - Grafenwerth has something for everyone: The well-maintained paths are perfect for a stroll, the large lawns are ideal for playing and relaxing, there is a playground for the little ones and you can have lots of fun skimming stones on the river. But be careful: the boats often make big waves. If the weather is fine, take off your shoes and feel the sand under your feet - it's possible on the northern tip. Add to that the lapping waves and you've got that holiday feeling.