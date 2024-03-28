GA listed Things to do in and around Bonn at Easter
Bonn · The Easter holidays are a great time to get out and about. The General-Anzeiger has prepared some suggestions for things to do in an around Bonn.
Art in the castle
History, culture and nature - you can experience all of this at Schloss Wissem in Troisdorf. The historic buildings, surrounded by a moat, not only house a unique museum of picture books but also the Troisdorf Museum of Town and Industrial History (Musit).
The museums at Wissem Castle are open on Maundy Thursday (28 March) from 11 am to 5 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission costs five euros, concessions 3.50 euros, children two euros. For more information, visit www.troisdorf.de.
Art shows at the Bundeskunsthalle
The Bundeskunsthalle is actually called the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany. Supported by the federal and state governments, it presents international art treasures and cultural artefacts.
The Bundeskunsthalle, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 4, is open from Maundy Thursday (28 March) to Easter Monday from 10am to 7pm. A day ticket (valid for all exhibitions) costs €13/reduced €6.50, a Happy Hour ticket (two hours before closing time) €7. All visitors under the age of 18 have free admission. For information visit www.bundeskunsthalle.de.
A journey back to ancient times
The Römervilla Museum at Ahrweiler Silberberg has opened its doors for the new season. More than 700,000 visitors have taken a trip back in time since it was founded in 1993. The remains of a former Roman country residence, a villa rustica, were discovered in 1980 during work on the Ahrweiler bypass. Over the next ten years, staff from the Koblenz Monuments Office completely excavated the house. They gradually unearthed not only the richly coloured murals, but also a bathroom, a kitchen and a fully preserved underfloor heating system, as well as countless everyday objects.
Open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 to 17 (open on Easter Monday). For information call 02641/5311 or visit www.museum-roemervilla.de.
A green oasis
Situated in the centre of Bonn and surrounded by a simple wall, Bonn's Alter Friedhof (Old Cemetery) is something of a green oasis. Since the middle of the 19th century it has attracted visitors from all over the world. The site on Bornheimer Strasse was laid out in 1715 as a military and tourist cemetery. It was eventually discontinued in 1884 after the opening of the Nordfriedhof, although family graves could still be used.
Since then it has been transformed into a green oasis and cultural centre. Under the mighty old trees, visitors can discover the resting places of some of Bonn's most prominent 19th-century figures from the worlds of art, science and politics. There is an app which navigates you through the rows of graves. You can listen to information (in German) from an audio file. The texts are read by actor Hans-Jürgen Schatz.
The web application can be activated on site by scanning the QR code. The Alter Friedhof is open from 7 am to 8 pm.
Ehrenbreitstein Fortress
Ehrenbreitstein Fortress is a Koblenz monumental landmark. Last year the mighty Prussian fortification celebrated its 200th birthday - along with other partially destroyed structures on the heights around the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle rivers.
Visitors can ride a cable car from the old town across the Rhine to Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, which was built especially for the National Garden Show in Koblenz in 2011. At the top, there are exhibitions, restaurants and stunning views over the Rhine.
Grafenwerth Island
Want to get off the beaten track? Then we recommend a trip to Grafenwerth Island in Bad Honnef. Families with children, amateur footballers, sun worshippers, singles or couples - Grafenwerth has something for everyone: The well-maintained paths are perfect for a stroll, the large lawns are ideal for playing and relaxing, there is a playground for the little ones and you can have lots of fun skimming stones on the river. But be careful: the boats often make big waves. If the weather is fine, take off your shoes and feel the sand under your feet - it's possible on the northern tip. Add to that the lapping waves and you've got that holiday feeling.
There is a large beer garden where you can relax, and for those who prefer something a little more formal, there is a restaurant for wining and dining. Since 2016, the island has had another attraction: a crazy golf course right next to the outdoor pool. If the water doesn't appeal to you, you can hop on one of the many excursion boats that sail up and down the Rhine from Grafenwerth Island. The Köln-Düsseldorfer, the Bonner Personenschifffahrt and the Siebengebirge Personenschifffahrt regularly call at the island.
Outside the open-air swimming season, the miniature golf course is open Monday to Friday and at weekends from 12 noon to 6 pm. The summer season has already begun. The island is a car-free zone. There are car parks on the Rhine promenade, at the end of bus route 66 and on Lohfelder Strasse (bridge to the outdoor pool).
The Drachenfels
There is plenty for young and old to discover at the Drachenfels. Children can learn all about the legend of Siegfried and the dragon. Take the funicular or walk up to Drachenburg Castle or the viewing platform. Once at the top, take in the sweeping views over the Rhine and the Siebengebirge hills. Stop off at the restaurant for a cup of coffee or a delicious waffle. For more information on the catering facilities, see the homepage.
Baroque splendour
Said to have been the favourite residence of the Elector and Archbishop of Cologne, Clemens August (1700-1761), Augustusburg Palace in Brühl is one of the first major Rococo structures in Germany. Completed in 1768, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Along with the Falkenlust hunting lodge and park, it is now part of the regular programme for Rhine cruises that stop in Cologne or Bonn.
While Augustusburg Palace can only be visited as part of a guided tour, the Hunting Lodge is open to visitors without a tour. If you would like to see both buildings, you can combine your visit with a walk through the park, which is open from 7am to 8pm and is free to enter.
Augustusburg Palace, Schlossstrasse 6 in Brühl, is open Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 12 noon and from 1.30pm to 4pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays and from Good Friday to Easter Monday from 10am to 5pm. There are special family and themed tours during the school holidays. For information visit www.schlossbruehl.de or call 02232/44000.
Back in the day
A trip to Kommern is always well worthwhile: the vast grounds of the open-air museum are home to many historic buildings that once stood in towns and villages across the region. They give a vivid impression of life in the Rhineland in days gone by. For example, the permanent exhibition 'We Rhinelanders' tells the story of the region and its people from 1794 to 1955, while another exhibition focuses on toys from the 1950s and 1960s. The museum is open 365 days a year.
The LVR open-air museum in Mechernich-Kommern is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm until 31 March and from 9 am to 7 pm from 1 April - admission is possible up to one hour before closing time. For further information visit www.kommern.lvr.de.
Journey through time
The archaeological collection of the LVR Landesmuseum, Colmantstraße 14-16, was renovated at the beginning of 2024. The new permanent exhibition is "WORLD IN CHANGE. The Rhineland from the Middle Ages to Tomorrow". In addition, the LVR Landesmuseum offers an extensive alternative programme especially for children during the Easter holidays.
Opening hours: The LVR State Museum is also open on Good Friday and Easter Monday from 11 am to 6 pm. Tickets for visitors aged 18 and over cost €11, concessions €7.50. For more information, visit www.landesmuseum-bonn.lvr.de.
A magnificent sea of plants
An Easter stroll through the botanical gardens of Poppelsdorf Palace, Meckenheimer Allee 171, is a must. A magnificent garden with orangeries was documented here as early as 1650. Between 1715 and 1725, Clemensruh Palace was laid out as a French Baroque park with exotic trees and shrubs.
In 1818, with the founding of the University, the present Botanical Gardens were laid out. The Baroque garden was transformed into an English landscape garden, with only a few copper beeches remaining from the time of the Electors. Today the Botanical Gardens are mainly used for research and teaching. Some 11,000 species of plants are grown here. The outdoor area consists of an arboretum (collection of trees) and flowerbeds. There are nine greenhouses with about 4500 species of plants from all over the world.
The Botanical Garden is open every day except Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and from 1 April from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is free seven days a week. The main areas are accessible to wheelchair users.