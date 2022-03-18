Easter egg coloring, egg hunt, Easter market : Things to do in the Easter season around Bonn

Fun Easter activities are offered in the region again this year. Foto: dpa/Caroline Seidel

Bonn With pandemic restrictions having been eased, some Easter time events will be held again. Ones to look for include the Easter egg hunt at the castle or the colorful market. Here is an overview of what the region has to offer during the Easter holidays.

Easter egg hunt at Drachenburg Castle

The Easter egg hunt on the castle grounds of Schloss Drachenburg is a popular event. The staff hide several hundred colorful Easter eggs in the castle park. The eggs, which lie on the flowerbeds or on the park lawn, are made of plastic, but they provide sweet surprises when they are exchanged for sweets by the Easter Bunny's helpers.

For those who don't want to search for eggs, but prefer a guessing game instead, they can look at the large, decorated tulip tree. Those who guess how many eggs are hanging from it can enter a raffle. "Professionals" who are really keen should go in search of the golden egg. The castle staff report that it has been hidden many times, but never found. Drachenburg Castle also lends out play wagons to families.

Where: Drachenburg Castle, Drachenfelsstraße 118, Königswinter

When: During opening hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Exact dates are still being determined, please check website.

Price: Adults pay 7 euros admission. The egg hunt is included in the price.

More info: www.schloss-drachenburg.de

Easter egg hunt in the Monkey and Bird park

In Eckenhagen, a visit to the animal park becomes a real nature experience, especially at Easter: children's laughter can be heard everywhere in the Affen & Vogel Park (Monkey and Bird Park), when children can search for real Easter eggs. For the traditional Easter egg hunt, which has been taking place for more than 35 years now, more than 4,000 colorful eggs are hidden in the park's outdoor areas on each of the Easter holidays. No child goes home without a colorful find.

Where: Eckenhagen Affen & Vogel Park, Am Bromberg, 51580 Reichshof Eckenhagen

When: April 15 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 02265/8786, www.affen-und-vogelpark.de

Admission to the park for adults 15.70 euros, for children up to 14 years 13.70 euros, children up to 90 centimeters in height have free admission.

Traditional Easter egg dyeing with a historical twist

Using a traditional method, children and their adult companions can dye Easter eggs on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at the LVR Open-Air Museum Kommern. Only simple natural dyes made from onion skins and red cabbage or nettle leaves are used, just like in the olden days. To ensure that the eggs survive the journey home in one piece, participants can make small containers under the guidance of helpers.

Where: LVR Open-Air Museum Kommern, Eickser Strasse, Mechernich

When: Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: Admission to the open-air museum: adults 9.50 euros, children and young people up to 18 years get in free. There is no participant fee for egg dyeing. However, there will be a donation box.

Hike to the daffodil meadows

Once a year, many millions of wild daffodils transform the valley between Hellenthal and Monschau in the northern Eifel into a sea of beautiful blossoms. Depending on the weather, the plants reach full bloom between the beginning of April and the beginning of May. In the Upper Oleft Valley, for example, hikers can experience the splendor of the blossoms on a nine-kilometer-long signposted daffodil circular trail. Sturdy footwear is necessary.

Where: The ideal starting point for your own and for the many guided hikes to the daffodil meadows is the "Hollerather Knie" parking lot in Hellenthal-Hollerath.

When: Guided hikes start from Good Friday, Apr 15 to Easter Monday, Apr 18 daily at 10 am and at 2 pm at the "Hollerather Knie".

Price: 5 euros parking fee, for the guided tours families pay 13 euros, adults 5 euros, children 3 euros. Further information www.eifel.info

Herbs, cuisine, arts and crafts in Ransbach-Baumbach

The Easter market in Ransbach-Baumbach in the Westerwald is all about art and creativity. It takes place on March 19 and 20. In the Kannenbäckerland, not even an hour's drive from Bonn, a market in the town hall is all about herbs and related products. Short lectures and demonstrations on sewing and fabrics complement the market events. Families are especially welcome. Information on the history of each craft and healthy food will be presented to families.

Where: Ransbach-Baumbach Town Hall, Rheinstrasse 103, Ransbach-Baumbach

Contact: 02624/19433, www.kannenbaeckerland.de

Price: adults 2.50 euros, children up to 12 years free.

Orig. text: ga