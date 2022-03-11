Trees could bloom a little earlier : Things to know about the cherry blossom season in Bonn for 2022

The cherry blossoms in Bonn are a major attraction every year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn. The cherry blossoms in Bonn's Old Town are a tourist magnet, but the city of Bonn is trying to curb the onslaught of visitors in 2022 because of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

It is a natural wonder and one can hardly imagine Bonn without it. Every spring, the cherry blossoms in Bonn's Old Town attract numerous tourists from all over the world. They come to Heerstrasse and Breite Strasse. Despite a mask mandate and restrictions due to the Covid crisis, this has also been the case in the last couple years.

Usually, the trees reach the peak of their blossoming period in mid-April. For about ten to 14 days, the trees are then in full bloom. Cornelia Löhne, scientific director of the Botanical Gardens at the University of Bonn, would not be surprised if the 2022 cherry blossoms come rather early: "We are now experiencing temperatures of up to 15 degrees at the beginning of March. If that continues, the blossoms will open early." But by the same token, a prolonged cold spell can slow bud development, the botanist explains. Trees respond primarily to temperature rather than length of day.

Will masks be required again for viewing the cherry blossoms in 2022?

In 2020, the city of Bonn completely closed the Old Town to visitors. This was to prevent infection with the corona virus. In 2021, the cherry blossoms again attracted thousands to the Old Town. Not everyone observed the mandatory mask regulation. Motorists also squeezed their way through crowded streets.

For 2022, it is not yet certain whether masks will be required for viewing the cherry blossoms. A statement from the city of Bonn says: "Even though further loosening of restrictions have come into force since March 4 and are expected to be more extensive beginning on March 20, consideration must be given as to whether restrictions - e.g. the wearing of a mask - will still be necessary in view of the expected crowds of visitors in the sometimes narrow streets of the Old Town." It will also depend on the infection situation in Bonn. This much is already clear: "If the crowds in the streets become too great, there could be temporary closures.”

City of Bonn curbs the marketing of cherry blossoms to tourists

For several years now, Bonn Tourismus & Congress GmbH has been recording a steadily rising number of arrivals and overnight stays during the cherry blossom season, which usually falls in April. Tourists from China, South Korea and Japan are at the forefront.

In order to relieve restaurateurs and shopkeepers and to cope with the large number of tourists, mobile toilets will be set up again at several locations in the Old Town in 2022. However, the city of Bonn will refrain from marketing the cherry blossoms to tourists this year due to a decision by the Corona Crisis Task Force. Tour buses are to be excluded from the area of Kölnstrasse/corner of Heerstrasse by way of a ban on through traffic.

If you want to avoid the popular hotspots but still see the cherry blossoms, you can go on an alternative cherry blossom tour of Bonn or take a virtual walk through Bonn's cherry blossoms.

Trees were planted in the 1980’s

Nowadays called one of Bonn's most beautiful neighborhoods in spring, three decades ago the Old Town was still gray and characterized by heavy through traffic. In the mid-eighties, several city planners finally tackled the redevelopment of the narrow streets. The historic facades all around were renewed, the traffic situation improved, and Japanese cherry blossoms were planted - despite initial protests from residents who were worried about apartments being darkened by the trees. At the time, no one could have imagined that the pink sea of blossoms would one day become a magnet for the public.

"Japanese cherry blossom" (Prunus serrulata) is the name of the trees in the Old Town. On Heerstrasse and Breite Strasse, there are 60 Japanese cherries of the "Kanzan" variety, which is known for its particularly lush blossoms that shine in bright pink.

300 cherry trees in Bonn’s Old Town

The lifespan of the trees is about 30 years, and many of the trees have already reached that age. In total, there are 300 cherry trees in Bonn's Old Town. The city began in 2014 to successively cut down and replace the older trees. In January 2022, seven trees had to be felled.

Currently, eleven trees are now missing. The city of Bonn has announced that it will examine the locations. Only if the new planting does not interfere with any utility lines, replanting should take place, according to the city of Bonn. It will be about ten years before the new trees show their full splendor.

Cherry blossoms create social media hype

In both the offline and online worlds, Bonn's cherry blossoms have become an international event. Heerstrasse in particular is considered one of the most beautiful streets in the world on social networks. Bloggers mention it in their personal best lists of places everyone should have visited. The Facebook page "Places to see before you die" even dedicated a separate post to Bonn's cherry blossoms in 2012, helping it to become even more famous worldwide. On Instagram, several hundred posts about the Japanese cherry trees in Bonn can be found under German- and English-language hashtags.

