Another fire at Nippenkreuz : Third fire since summer in apartment building in Mehlem
Mehlem Another fire broke out in an apartment building on the street Am Nippenkreuz in Mehlem. It is already the third time since the summer. This time, the fire service was able to stop the fire by taking quick action.
For the third time since the summer, a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in an apartment building on the street Am Nippenkreuz in Mehlem. On this occasion, the fire started in a second-floor flat. Witnesses had noticed smoke coming through a tilted window and immediately alerted the fire department.
Around 30 firefighters in action
Fire brigade units from fire stations I and III as well as from Lannesdorf and Mehlem responded. A total of around 30 firefighters were deployed. Manuel Schönen, head of the Bonn fire brigade, called for additional rescue services and an accident and emergency doctor, as the possibility of people still being in the flat could not be ruled out.
Fortunately, this was not the case. So the firefighters were able to concentrate on putting out the fire. No one was injured.
Apparently, furnishings had caught fire, Schönen said at the scene. "But our quick intervention stopped anything worse from happening."
Except for the flat that caught fire, all other flats could be reoccupied by the residents after the operation.
Suspected arsonist arrested in August
There had already been a fire in the house in August. At that time, a 31-year-old man was arrested as a suspected arsonist. He is also said to be responsible for a fire in June in his former flat, which is in the same street. (Original text: Michael Wrobel and Axel Vogel / Translation: Jean Lennox)