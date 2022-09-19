Another fire at Nippenkreuz : Third fire since summer in apartment building in Mehlem

It is the third fire since summer in this street in Mehlem. Foto: Axel Vogel

Mehlem Another fire broke out in an apartment building on the street Am Nippenkreuz in Mehlem. It is already the third time since the summer. This time, the fire service was able to stop the fire by taking quick action.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For the third time since the summer, a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in an apartment building on the street Am Nippenkreuz in Mehlem. On this occasion, the fire started in a second-floor flat. Witnesses had noticed smoke coming through a tilted window and immediately alerted the fire department.

Around 30 firefighters in action

Fire brigade units from fire stations I and III as well as from Lannesdorf and Mehlem responded. A total of around 30 firefighters were deployed. Manuel Schönen, head of the Bonn fire brigade, called for additional rescue services and an accident and emergency doctor, as the possibility of people still being in the flat could not be ruled out.

Fortunately, this was not the case. So the firefighters were able to concentrate on putting out the fire. No one was injured.

Apparently, furnishings had caught fire, Schönen said at the scene. "But our quick intervention stopped anything worse from happening."

Except for the flat that caught fire, all other flats could be reoccupied by the residents after the operation.

Suspected arsonist arrested in August