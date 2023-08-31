Water features in the city Third of Bonn's fountains are not working
Bad Godesberg · The city administration has compiled a detailed list of all 94 fountains in Bonn and their condition. It is striking that there are particularly many fountains in Bad Godesberg, some of which do not work at all.
In summer, the bubbling fountains are part of the cityscape. They invite you to linger, and in the summer heat it is usually a little more pleasant around a large fountain. In total, there are 34 fountains in Bad Godesberg, and 94 fountains in the whole of Bonn (21 in Beuel, 5 on Hardtberg, 34 in the Bonn city district). The figures come from a statement published by the administration in response to a major question by the FDP. However, 41 percent of the fountains in Bad Godesberg are inactive - 14 fountains were marked as such by the administration. Of all 94 fountains in Bonn, 33 are inactive.
The FDP also wanted to know how high the water and electricity consumption of the fountains is. However, the administration could not break this down for all the facilities in the city area, because in some cases there were no meters. "In the case of springs, for example, the naturally bubbling amount of water is not recorded separately," the administration said.
Electricity and water consumption determined
The "Lannesdorfer Kugel" at Brunnenplatz had a consumption of about 789 kilowatt hours of electricity and about 23 cubic metres of water in 2022. Two years earlier, the water consumption was still 216 cubic metres. Also of interest is the fountain on Theatre Square, which consumed a total of 2652 kilowatt hours and 571 cubic metres of water in 2022. The fountain on Ria Maternus Square, which has been defective for years, is also on the list. Although it is defective, it has - according to the list - had a comparatively high water consumption in the past years: in 2022 this is said to have been 1020 cubic metres. However, it could well be that the water was needed for tests.
The fact that almost half of the wells in Bad Godesberg are inactive both disturbs citizens and politicians alike. "The capacities of the building maintenance are very heavily strained due to costly cleaning and repairs of the running wells as a result of increasing contamination and vandalism, so that all wells that are basically ready for operation can only be put into operation successively," says the administration. Against this background, "even a costly renovation" of the defective fountains, which "require a basic renovation", is currently "regrettably not possible".
Donors can choose a fountain
Only recently, the city administration had advertised that citizens could take over a sponsorship for a Bonn water feature. The Liberals now wanted to know whether donors can specifically choose a fountain and whether the donations are then really spent on it in a targeted manner. "It is correct that donors can choose 'their' fountain. The donations are specifically allocated to the individual facilities. In this way, it can be determined at any time which donations were made for which wells. This is normal day-to-day business and does not cause any additional work," says the administration.
Additional effort is only caused by informing the responsible person at the municipal building management, as he formulates a letter of thanks. "It is also his task to decide how to deal with donations for non-operational facilities, or the question of whether a donation is used for another facility after prior consultation with the donor, or whether the donation money is 'postponed' until the chosen fountain is put into operation," the city said. The administration has been promoting well sponsorships for years - regardless of the budget situation.
(Original text: Maximilian Mühlens / Translation: Mareike Graepel)