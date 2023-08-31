Water features in the city Third of Bonn's fountains are not working

The "Lannesdorfer Kugel" at Brunnenplatz had a consumption of about 789 kilowatt hours of electricity and about 23 cubic metres of water in 2022. Two years earlier, the water consumption was still 216 cubic metres. Also of interest is the fountain on Theatre Square, which consumed a total of 2652 kilowatt hours and 571 cubic metres of water in 2022. The fountain on Ria Maternus Square, which has been defective for years, is also on the list. Although it is defective, it has - according to the list - had a comparatively high water consumption in the past years: in 2022 this is said to have been 1020 cubic metres. However, it could well be that the water was needed for tests.