49-euro ticket, mandatory masking and income tax This changes for consumers in April

On April 7, the mask requirement for people visiting medical practices, nursing homes and hospitals ends. In March already, employees and residents of these facilities were no longer required to wear masks. The mask requirement also falls away in dialysis centers along with the last of the Covid rules. Individual states are no longer allowed to enact Covid regulations. But according to the Infection Protection Act, cases should still be reported. Covid vaccines remain free for those with health insurance. From April 8, the state will no longer pay for the vaccinations, but the statutory and private health insurance companies will step in. Covid vaccines will become standard care and will be paid for in the same way as other recommended vaccinations.