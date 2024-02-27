Attraction on Beuel's side of the Rhine This giant Ferris wheel is something Bonn residents can look forward to

The fairground rides will be there until Easter Monday, 1 April. The showmen will be at the start with classics such as breakdancing but will also come up with two surprises. The funfair will be closed on Good Friday, 29 April. On the remaining days, the funfair is open on weekdays from 2 pm to 10 pm and on Sundays and public holidays from 11 am to 10 pm. The traditional family day is on Wednesday, 27 March, from 2 pm to 10 pm. On this day, children and parents can try out all the rides at significantly reduced prices.