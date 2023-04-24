The ticker to catch up This is how beautiful the Bonn Marathon 2023 was
Bonn · Some 11,300 participants took to the track this Sunday at the Bonn Marathon. Jochen Uhrig and Sabine Burgdorf won the marathon. Max Komes became the men's city champion, Caterina Schneider the women's city champion. Here are the facts.
Thousands of athletes successfully completed the Bonn Marathon, sweated, and perhaps ran into a blister or two. Our reporters and photographers reported from the course and took photos. For many athletes, it's the results and times that count, but for all of them, the memories of the sporting event will certainly remain in their minds.
Police report on the Bonn Marathon
The Bonn Marathon went off smoothly and without any incidents as far as the police were concerned. Only one bus briefly drove onto the already closed route shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. This was reported by Simon Rott, spokesperson for the Bonn police, in response to a GA enquiry late on Sunday afternoon. No further information was available on a car that obstructed the skaters' finish.
A look at the fringe races
What would the Deutsche Post Marathon be without its inline skaters, relay teams and walkers? The race programme for the 20th event included the ten-kilometre run for the first time. The first to start at 8.30 a.m. were the 250 or so inline skaters over the half-marathon distance. Only one participant had registered for the handbiker category, but they did not take part on Sunday. So the inline skaters stayed among themselves.
The four runners of the PSV Bonn Triathlon, who crossed the finish line in front of the Bonn City Hall after 2:26:00 hours, won the race. The Running Gag relay team came second, ahead of LAV Bad Godesberg e.V. In the school relays, in which a total of 1240 pupils took part, the Elisabeth-Langgässer Gymnasium from Alzey set the benchmark. The runners from Rhineland-Palatinate needed 2:51:57 hours. Second place remained in Bonn. The Collegium Josephinum was just under four minutes behind the fastest school relay team. Third place went to the Heilig-Geist Gymnasium from Broich in 3:00:23 hours.
74 competitors comprised the field of walkers. Dietmar Jensch secured the men's title. Viola Herdina won the women's race. The ten-kilometre run, which was held for the first time, attracted 780 runners at its premiere.