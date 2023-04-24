The ticker to catch up This is how beautiful the Bonn Marathon 2023 was

The four runners of the PSV Bonn Triathlon, who crossed the finish line in front of the Bonn City Hall after 2:26:00 hours, won the race. The Running Gag relay team came second, ahead of LAV Bad Godesberg e.V. In the school relays, in which a total of 1240 pupils took part, the Elisabeth-Langgässer Gymnasium from Alzey set the benchmark. The runners from Rhineland-Palatinate needed 2:51:57 hours. Second place remained in Bonn. The Collegium Josephinum was just under four minutes behind the fastest school relay team. Third place went to the Heilig-Geist Gymnasium from Broich in 3:00:23 hours.