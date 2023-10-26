Blankets instead of heat lamps? This is how Bonn's restaurants are preparing for the cold months ahead
Duisdorf · Restaurants with outdoor areas in Bonn are preparing for the cold winter months. What are their plans for keeping customers comfortable? For some, it is staffing problems that continue to be an issue.
Up until about two weeks ago, it wasn't even an issue whether to sit outside or inside for that coffee break during shopping - with the late summer temperatures, one enjoyed every single ray of sunshine. But since then, autumn has clearly arrived in the region - and restaurants are responding.
Some pubs leave chairs outside all year round
"After all, there are always a few brave people who sit outside in all kinds of weather," says Mahabir Singh with a chuckle. He is the owner of the bistro Eselchen in Duisdorf. "As long as customers want to sit outside, they can do so. We just reduce the number of chairs and tables." This is also the plan for Bodo Penkert, owner of the Kondi Café: "We take down the chairs on Lessenicher Strasse, but the ones directly in front of the building on Rochusstrasse remain year-round. We have a year-round license for the outdoor area so we can accommodate our patrons.”
In contrast, the Harmonie in Endenich has some unusual circumstances. "We have the special situation that the beer garden and our concerts collide," says Bert Jakwerth, one of the Harmonie's operators. "We actually have fixed times when we open and close the beer garden. For us, that's only possible from May to the end of September." This year, the concerts and the beer garden even opened in parallel for three weeks in September because of the beautiful weather. But over a longer period of time, that's not really possible because the beer garden overlaps too much with the artists' area, concertgoers and the delivery of stage equipment. "It's important to us that the atmosphere still remains good in all areas. And that's not a given if people get in each other's way too much there. So we introduced set rules for us at some point.”
Heat lamps out of the question because of the energy crisis
The three of them did think about purchasing heat lamps, but rejected the idea because of the energy crisis. "In principle, the idea is of course to be considered," says Bodo Penkert, "but with the energy crisis we have put the topic aside for the time being." Singh adds, ”In view of the high costs, this would be more of a money-losing idea.”
The situation in Bad Godesberg is similar. Shadi Söhnle from Oscar's on Moltkeplatz also does without heat lamps: "It's not worth it for us, because the customers who sit outside even in cooler temperatures usually only drink a coffee and don't stay for a three-course meal." She also leaves seating outside for customers, although the number of tables is reduced when temperatures are chilly. "The whole terrace was open at our place until four weeks ago. In the meantime, we've reduced it a bit, but we have an outdoor area all year round. That's necessary just because of the smokers, and it can also be covered well by the staff.”
The „Weinhäuschen“ in Mehlem has its beautiful terrace on the Rhine in summer, but Edmund Kagerer has no plans to artificially extend this outdoor time by using heaters: "It's like with our seasonal specialities - when the season is over, it's over," he says. Those who still want to sit outside will of course be served, some of the chairs are still out there.
Not every restaurant owner has staffing problems
While the restaurants in Hardtberg and Bad Godesberg are on the same page when it comes to outdoor dining, the staffing situations vary considerably. While at the Eselchen and at Oscar's there are no staffing issues, it can be quite drastic in other places: “Recently, we had to close down for a whole week,” reports Metin Kocatepe of the Bonnerie. "I really like my job, and I love dealing with the customers. But the major staffing problems are sometimes so serious that it's no longer fun. I know many restaurateurs who are thinking about quitting for that reason alone."
His situation is especially difficult because the Bonnerie opened just a few months before the first lockdown - at that time, there were no permanent staff that could have gone through the crisis with him by reducing to short-time work. Penkert and Jakwerth also report major problems in finding staff - even more so in the kitchen and bakery than in service.
Edmund Kagerer can consider himself lucky with his family business in the Weinhäuschen: "Getting staff is actually much more difficult than getting new customers. We have the great advantage that we are a family business, but of course we are also lucky that the family goes along with it. This summer we were in a very good position, but how things will go on, only the future will tell us.”
(Orig. text: Verena Düren / Translation: ck)