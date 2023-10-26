Blankets instead of heat lamps? This is how Bonn's restaurants are preparing for the cold months ahead

In contrast, the Harmonie in Endenich has some unusual circumstances. "We have the special situation that the beer garden and our concerts collide," says Bert Jakwerth, one of the Harmonie's operators. "We actually have fixed times when we open and close the beer garden. For us, that's only possible from May to the end of September." This year, the concerts and the beer garden even opened in parallel for three weeks in September because of the beautiful weather. But over a longer period of time, that's not really possible because the beer garden overlaps too much with the artists' area, concertgoers and the delivery of stage equipment. "It's important to us that the atmosphere still remains good in all areas. And that's not a given if people get in each other's way too much there. So we introduced set rules for us at some point.”