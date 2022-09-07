Private households more careful than industry : This is how individuals and companies in the region use gas and water

WATER CONSUMPTION

The region's energy suppliers are also noticing varying patterns of water consumption. "Consumption is currently below that of the dry year 2020," explains Rhenag spokesman Albert. But here, too, it is difficult to say exactly what the underlying effect is. The increase in the number of people going on their summer holiday compared to 2020 probably plays a role as well. He said that 2021 could not be compared with this year because it was not a dry year.

At Bad Honnef AG, the total amount water used per year in private households decreased from 1991 to 2017. Since 2018, there has been a slight increase again, he said. "One reason for this is probably climate change causing extremely hot summers," explains Marketing Manager Daniela Paffhausen. Comparing January to July of 2018 with 2022, Bad Honnef AG, whose supply area includes Bad Honnef and Unkel, said the highest water consumption in private households was in 2020 with about 1.42 million cubic metres. "This compares with 2.3 per cent less in 2022 with 1.39 million cubic metres," Paffhausen said. If you compare May to July in 2020 and 2022, there were only insignificant deviations that were less than one per cent. The reduced consumption is therefore in the months of January to April and is thus not a consequence of the call to save energy." The lowest drinking water consumption in private households in a comparison of the years 2018 to 2022 was in 2020 with 1.32 million cubic metres. The summer of 2021 was very wet in Germany compared to previous years. In July this year, customers would have used almost 23 per cent more drinking water than in July last year. "This data confirms the assumption that the differences in consumption in recent years are probably mainly weather-related," Paffhausen said.

Energieversorgung Mittelrhein AG, based in Koblenz, cannot see any savings effect in water. In the month of July, for example, the amount consumed was around 20 per cent higher than in July 2021, according to company spokesperson Marcelo Peerenboom. The figure was also above that of 2020 and minimally below that of 2019, he said. Water consumption from January to July 2022 was about five per cent higher than in the same period in 2021, he said, while in the same period in 2019, it was eight per cent higher than in 2022.

At Stadtwerke Troisdorf, water consumption clearly reflects the very wet and rainy month of July 2021, which stands in contrast to the hot month of July this year, when significantly more water was consumed. But in July 2022, less was consumed than in the same month in 2018, 2019 and 2020, explains company spokesperson Silke Schmitz. 2.9 million cubic metres were used in each of the years 2018 to 2020 and "only" 2.8 million cubic metres in 2021 and 2022. If the period under consideration is extended to a full year, five million cubic metres were produced in each of the years 2018 to 2020. In 2021, consumption fell for the first time to 4.8 million cubic metres, said Schmitz.

At Stadtwerke Bonn, from January to the end of August, about 1.2 per cent more drinking water was consumed in the Bonn city area overall compared to last year. "This is directly related to the weather, because in the summer months in particular, drinking water consumption is always tied to the outside temperatures: the warmer it is, the more water we drink," says spokesperson Clarissa Pütz. This is why in August, which was exceptionally hot and dry, about 13 percent more water was consumed than in the same month last year. The small overall increase in demand this year up to the end of August compared to the same period in 2021 could in turn indicate lower green space irrigation in the months of May to July. As there had already been very warm and dry years in Bonn in 2018 and 2019, a slight increase (0.1 per cent) in water consumption had already been observed then. In the following years 2021 and 2020, which were comparatively less dry and hot, 3.6 percent less was consumed. During longer periods of heat and drought, the most water is no longer used in the morning, but in the evening. "This is because more people need water for personal hygiene and for watering the garden in the evening after a hot day," says Pütz. In general, he said, it can be seen that climate change is already having an impact on water management. E-Regio spokesman Sebastian Zimer points out that the number of people who are travelling also affects water consumption.