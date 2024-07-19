High-speed line closed This is how long it now takes by train from Frankfurt to Bonn
Bonn · Deutsche Bahn is closing the high-speed line between Frankfurt and Cologne until 12 August. GA employee Martin Wein found out what this means if you want to travel from Frankfurt Airport to Bonn. Report of an odyssey.
One thing is certain: if you have to travel to Frankfurt airport by train between now and 12 August, you need plenty of time, nerves of steel and as little luggage as possible. Deutsche Bahn has closed the entire high-speed line between Frankfurt and Cologne for renovation work.
On the very first day, rail travellers found out what this means for an already unstable rail system. Having landed ten minutes early at 4 p.m., I rush from the luggage hall in Terminal 1 to the local train station in the basement of the airport at the last minute. Because the long-distance train station also is completely closed until 29 July. Not that anyone tells travellers this when they arrive or thinks to put it up on the signs. Platforms 2 and 3 are very crowded. They are not designed for these crowds.
Because the RE2 to Koblenz arrives five minutes late at 4.43 pm, I'm on my way sooner than expected. However, the RE2 on this route has the same carriages as the Mittelrheinbahn. There are no luggage racks. The ones above the seats are at best suitable for small bags or hats. And who wears hats nowadays? Suitcases are now piled up on seats or in the aisles. Many have to stand until Bingen. Despite the expected rush, a third carriage is also missing today. There is no sign of a conductor.
Nevertheless, the train is more convenient for travellers to Bonn than the slow bus replacement service, which only runs to Siegburg and takes more than two hours. And the RE2 runs all the way to Koblenz. However, travelling through today is not a good idea because the overcrowded train is delayed, it is overtaken somewhere by the Mittelrheinbahn (RB26) from Mainz.
A family with a pram and exhausted children are frantically checking their options. Does it make sense to change trains in Boppard, where you don't have to change tracks? In the end, at 6.32 p.m., like everyone else, they find themselves on an empty platform in Koblenz, because the Mittelrheinbahn didn't wait, of course, but left two minutes ago. All this is still better than yesterday, Thursday, when the connection was completely cancelled.
So all that remains is to wait for the RE5. It arrives half an hour later, but leaves on time at 7.15 pm. It too is soon delayed, but only by a few minutes. A teacher from Mettmann talks wittily about her experiences with the railway and how she always has a thick book with her: "Then they can all go to hell."
Unscheduled terminus in Bad Godesberg
The train finally comes to an abrupt end in Bad Godesberg that evening. Due to an accident in Hürth-Kalscheuren, the rest of the route is completely closed and Bonn's main station is already full of other trains. Nobody really knows what will happen next. ‘Take the tram,’ says the train driver. Hundreds of people are jostling for space on the narrow platform heading for tram number 16. Not everyone will fit on the next tram. Especially not with luggage.
It is now 8.38 pm, four hours after I left the airport. I give up and let someone pick me up - by car. In the normal course of events, it would have taken me 37 minutes from the airport to Siegburg and then another 25 minutes on the rickety overheated tram line 66. You often don't know what you've got till it's gone.
Conclusion: As there are currently regular delays, some of them considerable, to be on the safe side, you should plan four hours for the train journey from Bonn to Frankfurt Airport.
Original text: Martin Wein
Translation: Jean Lennox