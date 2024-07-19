High-speed line closed This is how long it now takes by train from Frankfurt to Bonn

It is now 8.38 pm, four hours after I left the airport. I give up and let someone pick me up - by car. In the normal course of events, it would have taken me 37 minutes from the airport to Siegburg and then another 25 minutes on the rickety overheated tram line 66. You often don't know what you've got till it's gone.

Conclusion: As there are currently regular delays, some of them considerable, to be on the safe side, you should plan four hours for the train journey from Bonn to Frankfurt Airport.