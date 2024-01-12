Salary review by Kununu This is how much people in Bonn earn
Bonn · A recent review of salaries by Kununu shows in which cities and German states people earn the highest salaries - and how satisfied they are with them. In Bonn, the average salary is above the national average.
The average German earned 49,214 euros last year. That is just 1.4 percent more than in the previous year. Women continued to earn less than men: their annual salary was 7,800 euros lower on average. These are the findings of the latest salary check by the job review website Kununu. The company analyzed more than 625,000 salary data of full-time employees entered by website users last year. With an average salary of 48,444 euros, NRW was below the national average and only in sixth place of all the German states. People in Hesse earned the most (53,952 euros on average) and the least in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (39,630 euros).
In traditionally well-off Bonn, annual salaries were well above the national average. The average person in Bonn earned 53,004 euros last year. This was more than what employees in neighboring Cologne earned, where the average was 51,433 euros. Workers in Bonn, however, were far removed from the top salaries in Munich, which averaged at 58,164 euros. But in Bonn, people were more satisfied with the wages they earned than those in Munich: 56.1 percent of those in Bonn rated their salary as "good" or "very good", compared to only 53.8 percent in Munich. Workers in Bielefeld were the most satisfied (58.6 percent), while those in Bochum were the least happy (just under half).
Generally speaking, people in an executive position earned significantly more than those without management responsibility: the difference was more than 13,000 euros per year on average. The most lucrative jobs were head physicians, who earned an average of around 180,000 euros per year. They were followed by business partners (just under 160,000 euros) and board members (just under 140,000 euros). The highest starting salaries were for design engineers, engineers and consultants (all over 50,000 euros).
The best-paid sectors were primarily banking, insurance and IT. Average salaries in those sectors were around 60,000 euros. Employees in the insurance sector in particular were more satisfied than average. But the difference between the salaries of men and women was especially high in these three sectors: men earned around 10,000 euros more per year than women.
(Orig. text: Nina Bärschneider / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)