Salary review by Kununu This is how much people in Bonn earn

In traditionally well-off Bonn, annual salaries were well above the national average. The average person in Bonn earned 53,004 euros last year. This was more than what employees in neighboring Cologne earned, where the average was 51,433 euros. Workers in Bonn, however, were far removed from the top salaries in Munich, which averaged at 58,164 euros. But in Bonn, people were more satisfied with the wages they earned than those in Munich: 56.1 percent of those in Bonn rated their salary as "good" or "very good", compared to only 53.8 percent in Munich. Workers in Bielefeld were the most satisfied (58.6 percent), while those in Bochum were the least happy (just under half).