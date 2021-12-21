Worrying virus variant : This is how the Omikron variant spreads in Bonn

Suspected Omikron cases are clarified by elaborate laboratory tests, the genome sequencing. In Bonn, this is done by the University Hospital. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn The public health department of the city of Bonn reports increasing numbers with the Omikron variant. Among those infected so far are six travellers. The authority is working flat out to identify the close contacts of those affected.

The particularly contagious Omikron virus variant continues to spread in Bonn. On Monday, the public health department reported 13 confirmed infections in the city area. In addition, there were five suspected cases. The sequencing of the samples, which is usually carried out in the laboratories of the University Hospital in Bonn, provides clarity. On Tuesday last week, the city reported three confirmed and three suspected cases.

A total of eight different households were affected on Monday, according to the health department. Four of the infections are directly related to an index case in the household. Since the first Omikron outbreak in Bonn, six people who had returned from a trip had tested positive for the variant. Two each came from the USA and Namibia, and one each from Congo and South Africa.

By Monday afternoon, the public health department had been able to identify "all relevant contacts" in eleven of the 13 cases of infection, according to city spokesperson Barbara Löcherbach. Another contact person list is still being processed, as is another case of infection.

