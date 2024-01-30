Strike by public transport workers This is how the strike will affect local public transport in and around Bonn
Cologne/Bonn · The trade union Verdi has announced near-nationwide warning strikes in local public transport on Friday, 2 February. Between Cologne and Bonn, services on lines 16 and 18 will be cancelled. Whether other buses and trains in Bonn will be cancelled will be decided on Tuesday.
Trade union Verdi has announced near-nationwide industrial action in local public transport. On Friday, 2 February, public transport workers in all federal states except Bavaria are to go on strike. According to Verdi's regional office for Cologne, Bonn and Leverkusen, the following companies are affected by the strike in this area: Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe (KVB), Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and its service and transport companies, and the transport company wupsi in Leverkusen. In the Rhein-Sieg area, Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) is not affected by Friday’s warning strike.
Trams between Cologne and Bonn affected
There will be no more tram journeys (Stadtbahn) in Cologne from 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the KVB. Only bus services operated by subcontractors will continue to run. KVB says passengers can check the electronic timetable for information. KVB's on-demand service, Isi, will also not be offering any services on Friday. Customer centres and sales offices will remain closed. As an alternative to the Stadtbahn, KVB recommends passengers switch to trains operated by Deutsche Bahn, Mittelrheinbahn and other railway companies that are not on strike on Friday.
According to the KVB, services 16 and 18, which it operates jointly with Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB), are affected and there will be no journeys on these routes.
The SWB press office says that the impact of the strike on SWB buses and trains in Bonn was not yet clear on Monday. First, collective bargaining talks will take place, followed by a meeting of shop stewards. The decision as to whether the SWB bus and tram drivers will also walk out will probably be made after the talks.
Verdi demanding less pressure and improved working conditions
According to Andrea Becker, Head of the Transport Division at Verdi, the shortage of labour in public transport is responsible for cancelled journeys and overtime for transport company workers. "Employers are running themselves into the ground," says Becker. "Working conditions in public transport are far from being competitive," she added. In November 2023, Verdi presented the demands for the collective bargaining round to the NRW employers' association, and a first round of negotiations last week also failed to produce any results in NRW. Verdi is therefore continuing to demand less pressure, greater recognition and better working conditions.
Original text: Franziska Klaes; Translation: Jean Lennox