Strike by public transport workers This is how the strike will affect local public transport in and around Bonn

According to Andrea Becker, Head of the Transport Division at Verdi, the shortage of labour in public transport is responsible for cancelled journeys and overtime for transport company workers. "Employers are running themselves into the ground," says Becker. "Working conditions in public transport are far from being competitive," she added. In November 2023, Verdi presented the demands for the collective bargaining round to the NRW employers' association, and a first round of negotiations last week also failed to produce any results in NRW. Verdi is therefore continuing to demand less pressure, greater recognition and better working conditions.