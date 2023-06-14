Queer people celebrate their diversity This is the programme for Christopher Street Day in Siegburg
Siegburg · Queer people have been taking to the streets for their rights for over 50 years now. This month, it's that time again in Siegburg. This is what participants can expect on 17 June.
Cristopher Street in New York City went down in history on 28 June 1969. The Stonewall Riot was the first time homosexual and transgender people fought back against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn. The Stonewall Inn was one of the trendy bars that were frequently raided in the 1960s. The riot is still considered a turning point of queer activism and is celebrated annually in Pride month in June - also in Siegburg. Pride is meant to express that no person has to feel ashamed because of their sexual or gender identity.
The programme in Siegburg
The Linksjugend solid and the Grüne Jugend Rhein-Sieg invite you to the second Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Siegburg on Saturday, 17 June. Under the motto "Queer is great", participants will parade through Siegburg city centre from 12 noon. The term queer refers to people who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community (lesbian, gay, trans*, queer). Queer is also used as an umbrella term for the community.
The walk will start at Europaplatz, from there via Markt through Kaiserstraße and on to Dreesch. On the way back along the same route, there will be a stop at the savings bank on the new Poststraße. There, there will be a street party and a panel discussion, according to Patrick Haas, managing director of the Left Party of the Rhine-Sieg District Association. One of the participants in the panel discussion is Dominik Görtz, deputy state speaker of the Left Party of North Rhine-Westphalia.
A political day
Last year, the CSD in Siegburg took place for the first time, with a thoroughly positive response, as Haas says. 30 people, either queer or allys, took part in the demonstration at the end of June last year. Allys are people who do not identify as queer themselves, but still fight for the rights of queer people and show solidarity. This year, the organisers hope for 100 participants.
Haas emphasises that there is still discrimination against queer people in Germany. "The legal situation is better than in some other countries, but we still haven't achieved equality in society," he says. This is also confirmed by statistics from the Federal Criminal Police Office. In 2022, there were 1005 registered attacks on queer people. The number of unreported cases is significantly higher, says Sven Lehmann, Queer Representative of the Federal Government. A survey by the organisation Plan also shows that gay men are not yet accepted by the general public. Almost 50 percent of the 18- to 35-year-old men surveyed feel disturbed when other men show their gayness in public.
That is why the Left Youth and the Green Youth want to politicise the CSD this year. One of the topics will be the planned self-determination law. The law is supposed to make it easier for transsexual, -identical, gender non-conforming, intersexual and non-binary people to change their gender registration and first name.
(Original text: Anna Ingerberg; Translation: Mareike Graepel)