Queer people celebrate their diversity This is the programme for Christopher Street Day in Siegburg

Haas emphasises that there is still discrimination against queer people in Germany. "The legal situation is better than in some other countries, but we still haven't achieved equality in society," he says. This is also confirmed by statistics from the Federal Criminal Police Office. In 2022, there were 1005 registered attacks on queer people. The number of unreported cases is significantly higher, says Sven Lehmann, Queer Representative of the Federal Government. A survey by the organisation Plan also shows that gay men are not yet accepted by the general public. Almost 50 percent of the 18- to 35-year-old men surveyed feel disturbed when other men show their gayness in public.