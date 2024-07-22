Ice cream parlours This is what a scoop of ice cream will cost you in and around Bonn
Bonn · From classic to experimental flavours - ice cream parlour owners in the Bonn region have come up with new creations for the season. Where can you get the best ice cream? And how much will a scoop cost this year? Here's an overview.
Whether in a cone or a tub, whether classic or experimental flavours - ice cream parlours in and around Bonn are offering some new creations this year.
Selected ice cream parlours in Bonn: On sunny days, the long queue that forms in front of the tiny shop at Maxstraße 16 is a sign that Eislabor has delicious ice cream to offer. The unusual flavours are so popular with Bonn residents that the owners have opened additional locations at Friedrich-Breuer-Str. 16 in Beuel and Friedrichstraße 50 in the city centre. In 2016, the travel website Expedia.de voted Eislabor one of the top 5 best ice cream parlours in the world.
There is something new to discover every week at Eiscafé Olivotti, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 69, in Beuel: in addition to the classic ice cream flavours, there are weekly changing specialities on offer.
You can also find a wide variety of ice cream creations at the counter of Eiscafé Morello, Rochusstraße 236, in Duisdorf.
The Eiscafé Etna, at Obere Wilhelmstraße 1a in Beuel, was opened in 1984 by Longo Gino, and since 1997 the Salatin family has owned what it describes as the ‘largest ice cream parlour in Beuel’. There is also a large choice of breakfasts, waffles, cakes in addition to ice cream.
Selected ice cream parlours in the surrounding region
Eiscafé Veronesi, Königstraße 45 in Bornheim, has been selling its own homemade Italian ice cream for 45 years. In addition to ice cream specialities with and without alcohol, the menu includes homemade tarte flambée and bruschetta.
At Eiswerk, Weiherstraße 10c in Rheinbach, you can opt to pre-order and collect your ice cream in half-litre packs.
Would you like ice cream at a buffet, as a party surprise or for catering? The ice cream parlour at Rommersdorfer Straße 13 in Bad Honnef offers the full range. In addition to various types of milk ice cream, there is also sorbet and ice cream pralines, ice cream cakes and ice cream bombes.
Unusual flavours: Eiscafé Trebellii, Holzweg 3, in Bornheim was inspired by the ‘Gelatissimo’ ice cream trade fair in Stuttgart for its new flavours. New additions to the range include turmeric-ginger-coconut oil and orange-tangerine-basil. The avocado-orange-mint flavour is popular in summer.
The ice cream parlour Casa del Gelato, Hauptstraße 230 in Witterschlick, has added popcorn ice cream (coconut chocolate with popcorn pieces) to its range.
Germany has the cheapest ice cream in Europe
On average, ice cream parlour operators in Bonn and the region charge 1.50 euros for a scoop of ice cream. Sometimes you'll pay 1.40 euros, sometimes 1.70 euros. Prices are higher if you eat your ice cream on the premises.
The Federal Association of Italian Food Manufacturers (Uniteis), which represents around 2,200 ice cream parlours in Germany, said in a statement that the price is not an arbitrary decision that every ice cream parlour owner suddenly comes up with. Prices are calculated on the basis of operating costs, which are calculated at the beginning of the season. In addition, basic costs such as rent, staff, insurance and electricity have a very strong influence on the price. According to Uniteis, you pay less for a scoop in Germany than elsewhere in Europe. For instance in Spain, Italy or France, you pay between three euros and 4.50 euros for a scoop of ice cream.
Vegan ice cream is popular
Popular flavours and trends: Vanilla, chocolate, nut and stracciatella are still the most popular flavours, followed by cherry and strawberry. This may be because these flavours are easy to combine and many things go well with them. But new flavours are also popular, with a trend towards lighter, fresher flavours such as fruit or vegan ice cream. Enrica del Favero, owner of Eiscafé Olivotti in Beuel, says that passion fruit or lime-elderberry-mint flavours are more popular on warmer days. On cold days dairy ice cream flavours such as chocolate, nut, vanilla and mocha are in demand.
Vegan ice cream
Many ice cream parlours offer different varieties of lactose-free and vegan ice cream. These are mainly fruit ice creams: for example, cherry sorbet, blueberry sorbet or lemon with lavender blossom sorbet are available at Eislabor in Bonn. The Olivotti ice cream parlour produces lactose-free ice cream flavours such as dark chocolate with oat milk or coconut milk. The tangerine sorbet is a favourite with customers.
The ice cream flavour of the year 2024
The Uniteis association has named ‘VegaNuss’ as the ice cream flavour of the year for 2024. For consumers who have opted for a vegan lifestyle, but especially for those with lactose intolerance, the ice cream flavour is an interesting and, above all, delicious option, Uniteis states on its website. ‘Very rarely do we have a vegan version of the classic flavours that are made with milk - such as stracciatella, vanilla and hazelnut,’ says Annalisa Carnio from Uniteis. VegaNuss is intended to offer an alternative and a new taste experience, as the hazelnut flavour is emphasised in its purity. Last year, the ice cream flavour of the year was apple strudel ice cream.
Why there is air in ice cream
When making ice cream, the liquid ice cream mixture is whipped with air during the freezing process. This prevents large ice crystals from forming. If the ice cream mixture were simply frozen, the result would be a hard block of ice, comparable in consistency to an ice cube. It is only when air is added that the creamy, light consistency is created, which makes the ice cream melt so pleasantly on the tongue.
The ice cream parlours mentioned are just a selection. You can findmore in our overview.
Original text: Niklar Schröder
Translation: Jean lennox