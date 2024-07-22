Ice cream parlours This is what a scoop of ice cream will cost you in and around Bonn

The Federal Association of Italian Food Manufacturers (Uniteis), which represents around 2,200 ice cream parlours in Germany, said in a statement that the price is not an arbitrary decision that every ice cream parlour owner suddenly comes up with. Prices are calculated on the basis of operating costs, which are calculated at the beginning of the season. In addition, basic costs such as rent, staff, insurance and electricity have a very strong influence on the price. According to Uniteis, you pay less for a scoop in Germany than elsewhere in Europe. For instance in Spain, Italy or France, you pay between three euros and 4.50 euros for a scoop of ice cream.