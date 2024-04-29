Minimum wage, bio-diesel, ticket tax This is what changes for consumers in May

On 11 May, the ESC final will take place in Malmö with some changes. This year, the five largest contributors - Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom (the "Big Five") - who automatically advance to the final without participating in the preliminary round, will perform in the semi-final. The performances will be non-competitive and are intended to make the show fairer, according to ESC manager Ebba Adielsson. There are also minor changes to the voting: telephone voting and online voting will be activated at the start of the first performance, so viewers no longer have to wait until the second half of the show. Additionally, viewers from non-participating countries can vote almost 24 hours before the start of the shows.