Minimum wage, bio-diesel, ticket tax This is what changes for consumers in May
The month of May not only brings us public holidays but also a number of changes. Notably, the minimum wage in the care sector is set to increase; petrol stations will be allowed to sell bio-diesel; and Meta is introducing AI warnings. Here's a detailed overview.
Minimum wage for care workers increases
The minimum wage for care workers is going up, with a gradual increase of 14 percent by mid-2025. Starting 1 May, unskilled workers will see their hourly wage climb from 14.15 euros to 15.50 euros. Similarly, qualified care assistants with at least a year of training or equivalent experience will receive a minimum of 16.50 euros instead of the current 15.25 euros, while carers' wages will increase from 18.25 euros to 19.50 euros. Another increase is scheduled for 1 July 2025.
Smartphone App DB-Streckenagent will be discontinued
On 2 May, Deutsche Bahn is discontinuing its 'DB Streckenagent' smartphone app. The functionalities will be integrated into the 'DB Navigator' app, offering consumers a streamlined experience for connection searches, ticket bookings and real-time transport information.
New regulations for traffic offences in Switzerland
Since fines from non-EU countries are not enforced in Germany, some drivers who are caught speeding in Switzerland ignore payment requests. With the entry into force of the German-Swiss police treaty on 1 May, unpaid fines from Switzerland can now be collected by the Federal Office of Justice in Bonn. The prerequisite is that the fine exceeds the so-called de minimis threshold of 70 euros or 80 Swiss francs. This is quickly reached in Switzerland: for example, speeding violations of 20 kilometers per hour incur a fine starting from 180 euros, compared to 60 euros in Germany.
Meta warnings on Facebook and Instagram
In May, Meta is easing its regulations on AI-generated content on Facebook and Instagram. Whereas these were previously deleted, such content will now be labelled 'Made with AI', as is already the case on TikTok. This adjustment follows the recommendation of an independent supervisory body to prevent undue restriction of freedom of speech. Any AI content will be recognised by Meta’s own technology.
Highter ticket tax for flights
Starting 1 May, departing air travelers from Germany will face increased air traffic taxes. The tax per passenger will rise to 15.53 euros for destinations up to 2500 kilometers away, 39.34 euros for routes up to 6000 kilometers, and 70.83 euros for routes longer than 6000 kilometers. The last time this tax was increased was on 1 April 2020.
Petrol stations can sell bio-diesel
Petrol stations will soon be able to sell alternative fuels. However, not all alternative fuels including HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils) and C.A.R.E. are suitable for all vehicles. Also, diesel B10, a diesel with a ten percent blend of biodiesel, may be on sale. Consumers may only fill up with B10, similar to Super E10, if the manufacturer has granted model-specific approval for its use, according to the German motor association ADAC. Paraffinic diesel with up to seven percent biodiesel will be labelled "Paraffinic Diesel" along with the square symbol with "XTL" in the centre, regardless of the manufacturing process. It is not yet clear exactly when the new fuels will be available at petrol stations.
New field on ID cards
From 1 May, doctorate titles will no longer be included before a person’s name but entered into a separate field on ID cards. The reason is to avoid potential misunderstandings when crossing country borders. The change only applies to new ID cards, and current ones do not have to be exchanged.
New Labeling Requirement for Cars
The Passenger Car Energy Consumption Labeling Regulation (Pkw-EnVKV) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection came into force on 23 February. From 1 May, car dealers and manufacturers are obliged to attach detailed labels to new cars available for sale. The labeling is intended to inform buyers at a glance about consumption, emissions and follow-up costs. This information must also be provided in distance selling transactions such as an online vehicle configurator. A guide containing uniform information on all passenger car models offered in Germany is expected to be available from 15 July.
Rule Change at Eurovision Song Contest (ESC)
On 11 May, the ESC final will take place in Malmö with some changes. This year, the five largest contributors - Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom (the "Big Five") - who automatically advance to the final without participating in the preliminary round, will perform in the semi-final. The performances will be non-competitive and are intended to make the show fairer, according to ESC manager Ebba Adielsson. There are also minor changes to the voting: telephone voting and online voting will be activated at the start of the first performance, so viewers no longer have to wait until the second half of the show. Additionally, viewers from non-participating countries can vote almost 24 hours before the start of the shows.
