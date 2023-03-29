Employee wages This is what employees in the public sector earn
Bonn · With the repeated strikes these days, one might be curious about what public employees actually earn. This is a look at what bus drivers, nurses, kindergarten teachers, garbage collectors, doctors in administration, checkroom attendants and food servers earn.
On Monday it was transport workers who went on strike. In recent weeks, kindergarten teachers, garbage collectors and employees of municipal administrations have also repeatedly taken to the streets. In the next few days, it will probably be no different. The goal: substantial salary increases. But what do public sector and transport workers actually earn? Here are some examples.
- Bus drivers: in the first six months of employment, they get 2530.30 euros, according to Verdi. Here, as with all other wages and salaries, the gross amount is given. After another six months, they earn 2599.39 euros and after another three years a total of 2730.91 euros.
- Nurse: Entry-level nurses earn 2932.41 euros. If they have at least three years of work experience, they can receive 3108.44 euros. According to Verdi, this has been supplemented for a year by a monthly allowance of 120 euros plus a 155-euro alternating shift allowance. Other allowances are also possible. This also applies to all other wage and salary levels: After another three years, earnings climb to 3379.29 euros, after a further four years to 3514.69 euros and after five more years to 3654.17 euros. Those who perform a particularly difficult job earn an average of 100 to 150 euros more. Those who have undergone further training earn an additional 150 to 250 euros on average.
- Employees in social and educational services: Those who have completed two years of training as a childcare worker can start at 2730.63 euros. After one year of work experience, it goes up to 2926.79 euros. After another three years, the pay climbs to 3105.53 euros. Four years later it is 3226.82 euros, another four years after that 3341.72 and after five more years 3520.72 euros.
- Kindergarten teachers earn around 200 euros more. At each stage, their earnings are on average 215 to 450 euros higher. Those charged with especially difficult tasks earn 100 to a good 450 euros more. Since July 1, there has also been a bonus of 130 euros for all these levels.
- Social workers receive an extra allowance of 180 euros. They start out with 3304.79 euros. According to Verdi, the other levels, which are similar to those for child care workers, are: 3542.98 euros, 3710.32 euros, 4137.01 euros, 4470.35 euros and 4670.36 euros. The last step can be reached after 17 years at the earliest.
- Garbage collectors, administrative employees with simple tasks: At entry level, they receive 2418.66 euros. After at least one year of work experience, they earn 2613.29 euros. After two more years, it’s 2660.65 euros. Three years later it can be 2768.92 euros, four more years after that 2850.16 euros, and five more years later the final level of 2924.58 euros is reached.
- Employees who have completed a technical college education, captains with an international certificate: at entry level, they receive 3180.94 euros. The next levels (chronologically similar to garbage collectors, etc.) are 3415.70 euros, 3563.00 euros, 3998.95 euros, 4257.27 euros and 4556.50 euros.
- Employees with difficult research tasks as well as doctors in administration: It starts with 4542.98 euros. The next levels: 4851.90 euros, 5255.33 euros, 5703.01 euros, 6202.05 euros, and 6560.31 euros.
- Specialists at swimming pools: The entry level is 2576.29 euros. These levels follow: 2755.14 euros, 2875.93 euros, 3003.85 euros, 3122.72 euros and 3184.15 euros.
- Food serving, checkroom attendants and other most basic jobs (five levels only): 2015.52 euros, 2048.86 euros, 2090.55 euros, 2129.42 euros and 2229.47 euros.
Orig. text: Bernd Eyermann; Translation: ck