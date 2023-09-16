Shopping and businesses in the city This is what has changed in Bonn's city center
Bonn · In Bonn city center, visitors can now sample a Canadian national dish called "Poutine" and pay for their clothes by weight. A big shoe store will undergo a major renovation and the situation with restrooms has improved.
A french fry place that’s a little bit refined has now opened its doors on Friedensplatz. In a space that used to house United Colors of Benetton, "Frittenwerk" has now moved in. As its spokesman Sebastian Stöwer explained to the GA, the Düsseldorf company had already been looking at Bonn when it opened a second branch in Cologne. But they had to wait until the right opportunity came along.
The dismantling of the fashion store took around four weeks and the reconstruction another month. So now, a good week ago, the opening took place in a "central and lively" location, says Stöwer. The fries come in different variations. The special dish Poutine is part of the "Cuisine of Quebec". It’s a dish described as being fries along with "tantalizing toppings and sauces." For the Canadian classic, gravy and melted cheese are slathered over the fries.
New fashion boutiques on Friedrichstrasse
Just a stone's throw away, the Cologne-based textile company Framode has opened a new branch called "Kilo Shop.” It is 210 square meters in size and located on the street Am Dreieck. When customers are done with their selections, the secondhand clothing is weighed and paid for by the kilo.
There is also some news to report from Friedrichstrasse: The ticket sales of Malente's Theaterpalast (Thursday was the premiere of the new show "Best of yesterday") has moved from the former premises of “Dreesen's Ständiger Vertretung” to a store a few meters away in the direction of Belderberg. In its place, the fashion boutique "Chic e Lana Bonn" has been open since September 9. A fashion store called Kalossi also moved in opposite Espressobar Kessel. “Der Kaffeeladen Bonn" has also opened on the street.
The upcoming move of Rituals from Sternstrasse to Remigiusstrasse opposite Appelrath Cüpper has already been announced. From now on, the upscale body care products will be available between Marktplatz and Münsterplatz.
Köchling plans to remodel
The Salamander Friends store in Bonn, probably better known as Köchling, has put up posters in the windows to inform customers about a major renovation coming up soon ("Reopening with a new concept"). However, shoe sales will continue for the time being. No one from management could be reached on Friday for inquiries about details. At Remigiusplatz, the fashion chain "American Vintage" is temporarily closed for remodeling, at least according to a sign at the entrance. The management did not respond to an e-mail.
Meanwhile, the Bonn branch of Vivo Barefoot on Brüdergasse is closed. So-called barefoot shoes were sold there. The Jack Wolfskin store on Bonngasse has started a clearance sale but it was not possible to find out when the doors would close for good. No further information was available from the company headquarters by the editorial deadline on Friday.
There is hardly any movement on the street "Am Hof". According to businesses and real estate experts, leasing out the empty rows of stores is not easy, especially in view of the long and drawn-out renovation of the Electoral Palace (the university's main building) across the street. That project is expected to take a decade.
On Tuesday, the Bonn-based company Sanifair put a restroom facility into operation on Sternstrasse. The cost is one euro per use. Physically impaired people with a Euro key can use the WC’s without having to pay.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)