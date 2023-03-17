Playmobil Adventure World opens Saturday in Bonn This is what it looks like in the new Puppenkönig

This is located on the second floor. Not only is there a wall for mug shots, but also a prison cell. Things are quieter a few steps further on. A bakery and a flower store create an idyllic atmosphere. Behind them is a construction site with construction workers as well as a farm and a jungle. "I think it's really great that the store is now open and that Puppenkönig is alive again," said Daniela, who was there to accompany a child. "What's nice is that on the first floor, in front of the spiral staircase, you can walk right into the Playmobil castle. It's very realistically done." What she likes about the adventure world is that the children can try out so many things.