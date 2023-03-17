Playmobil Adventure World opens Saturday in Bonn This is what it looks like in the new Puppenkönig
Bonn · After being closed for more than three years, the Puppenkönig toy store in Bonn city center will reopen on Saturday as a Playmobil Adventure World. Two days before the opening, GA readers and their children had an exclusive opportunity to check out the new toy store.
After being closed for more than three years, Saturday will be the day: The Puppenkönig toy store in the city center will open its doors as a Playmobil Adventure World at 10:30 am. On Thursday evening, GA readers had an exclusive opportunity to check out what was on offer on the three floors of Playmobil for two hours. Twenty children were invited, each accompanied by an adult. Nearly 300 people had signed up for the chance to get this early sneak preview.
"We're very pleased with this turnout after all the heart and soul we've put into this and how long it has taken," said Tom Stirn, son of investor Alexander Jentsch. "It's great feedback for us that the people of Bonn have missed Puppenkönig and are happy to come back." The 22-year-old admits that he had sort of expected the great interest. "There has been a lot of attention over the years. Both children and senior citizens have asked again and again when the store will finally open and what it will look like.”
Large Playmobil figures in every corner
Now the store on Gangolfstrasse is full of Playmobil. On the first floor, there is the sales area with a wide range of sets of all kinds. The themes range from princesses to car brands to farms. Even an Advent calendar of the comic book series "Asterix" has made it onto the shelves. A bistro is adjoined.
Things get exciting on the second floor and in the basement. While everything upstairs revolves around city life, it's fairytale-like downstairs. Here, dinosaurs, knights and princesses whisk children away to magical worlds. Near life-size Playmobil figures can be found in every corner: Be it the princess in a pink dress or the court jester flanking a throne together with a knight in blue and silver armor.
Different games for the little ones
A variety of games provide fun for the young visitors. This was also the case on Thursday, when 14-year-old Therese virtually extinguished fireballs on the screen in front of her. This was done via a kind of cannon with which she aimed at the scenario and fired water balls. Seen in the background: Playmobil knights and castles. But she was most impressed with something else: "I like the police station best.”
This is located on the second floor. Not only is there a wall for mug shots, but also a prison cell. Things are quieter a few steps further on. A bakery and a flower store create an idyllic atmosphere. Behind them is a construction site with construction workers as well as a farm and a jungle. "I think it's really great that the store is now open and that Puppenkönig is alive again," said Daniela, who was there to accompany a child. "What's nice is that on the first floor, in front of the spiral staircase, you can walk right into the Playmobil castle. It's very realistically done." What she likes about the adventure world is that the children can try out so many things.
Puppenkönig will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday, March 18. There will be no sales on Sundays.
Orig. text: Jill Mylonas
Translation: ck